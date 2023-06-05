It’s unfair that the Covid inquiry judges a principled figure like Boris Johnson so harshly

Surely the most sensible way to go is to listen to everything he says and take his word for it (Picture: Andrew Boyers/PA Wire)

How come we are just starting to have an investigation into what happened with Covid? Almost two years have passed since the last lockdown, one of the biggest events of the last century, and the investigation has yet to begin.

When it’s over, shall we go, now. The Second World War. So what happened there?

The investigation is now further delayed because the government is taking its own investigation to court. He appointed a judge and it’s okay Wait, we can’t trust this judge. We don’t like the questions she asks.

Next week they will insist that the judge be replaced by Alfie, a toy panda who lives on a sideboard in Grant Shapps’ bedroom and has advised the Foreign Office since 2012.

It was the same when Sue Gray was leading the Downing Street party inquiry. The government insisted it was not fair because she was biased after appointing her.

I guess their argument is, we can’t trust anyone we name, like the idiots were.

In particular, the government does not think it should pass on WhatsApp messages because they are private. You can understand that. There is no need to look at private things when investigating.

If the police are investigating a murder, they always say to the accused: show us things that you don’t mind showing us, that are in no way private, like a funny YouTube clip of an otter getting on a bus. But don’t show us anything that could help us determine if you had anything to do with the murder. After all, murder is one thing, but it doesn’t have to cause embarrassment.

Some of the questions to be investigated will require extensive detective work. For example, our former prime minister insisted he was still following the science, so the inquest will have to find out if he listened to scientists about how Covid might be spreading.

The only clue to this is that early on doctors warned that the disease was highly contagious. So Boris Johnson insisted on shaking hands with a host of people he knew had Covid, insisting he couldn’t catch them like that, and as a result caught bloody Covid. It’ll take an extremely skilled investigator to find out if he did anything wrong there, won’t it?

In any event, it would be wrong to include this episode in the survey, as it was private. Likewise, he gave a speech a month before the lockdown in which he insisted there would be no lockdown, and Britain would benefit, emerging like Superman as the only country left open. One of the tricky tasks of the investigation will be to assess whether it worked as expected.

It is already accepted that contracts for protective equipment have been awarded to companies that were friends of the Cabinet, so perhaps the Inquiry should have a philosophical morning where they debate whether to take advantage of a worldwide deadly pandemic is immoral in any way.

What further complicates the task of the investigation is that all of the government officials were such honest figures and known for their integrity. If any of us were asked to think of three trustworthy people, could we come up with more reliable numbers than Boris Johnson, Dominique Cummings and Matt Hancock?

That’s why it’s so unfair for the judge to ask to see private messages. It’s just not possible for any of these three to try to hide anything.

Surely the most sensible way to go is to listen to everything they say and take their word for it.

For example, Matt Hancock said in an interview last week that 10 out of 11 people approach him on the street and say thank you for the vaccine, and only one in 11 is less pleasant.

Who could be cynical enough to doubt it? In his next interview, Hell says: Several people come to me every day in Camden High Street and say I have the most excruciating toothache. I tried everything and consulted the best dentists in the world, but none of them can do anything. So I gently place my hand on their cheek and they close their eyes and gasp. Let’s go. The pain is gone, so kneel at my feet and cry. Or they tell me I did really well with the scorpions on I am a celebrity. but anyway, I seem to be very popular.

Among those who have criticized the government for taking this legal action are the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Group. They say it’s absolutely obscene. But I’m sure after saying that they added Thanks for the vaccine, Mr Hancock, and asked for a selfie like everyone else.

It would have been much more appropriate if the whole investigation had been conducted in the spirit of the Covid years. It is set to be made by a company set up by Jacob Rees-Moggs’ brother-in-law, working alongside a man who dates clubs with Michael Gove, neither of whom has ever inquired about anything before, but they play bridge together twice a week. , which is pretty much the same, so they could get an 800 million contract, and the TV rights could be sold to local pub owner Matt Hancocks.