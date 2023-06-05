Trump uses you until you’re no longer useful’: McEnany’s predecessor Grisham





Former President Donald Trump lashing out at his ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany came as no surprise to his predecessor Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham, who served as White House press secretary in 2019, told CNN Jim Acosta that Trump’s Truth Social rant nicknaming his successor “Kayleigh Milktoast [sic] McEnany” was par for the course.

“That’s what he does,” Grisham said on Saturday. “He uses you until you are no longer useful, or until you dare to say something that could possibly be interpreted against him.”

Trump, 76, turned on McEnany, 35, last week after he said on Fox News that the ex-president was probing 25 points past Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa, which he said , was an undersell.

Kayleigh Milk Bread [sic] McEnany just gave the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews [sic]Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on May 30, misspelling milquetoast.

I’m 34 points ahead of DeSanctimonious, not 25. While 25 is good, it’s not 34, he added. She knew that the number had been corrected upwards by the group that had done the survey. RINOS & Globalists can have it. FoxNews [sic] should only use REAL stars!!!

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has come to the defense of her successor Kayleigh McEnany after former President Donald Trump attacked her in a social media post. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Grisham, 46, noted that McEnany was a loyal Trump press secretary from April 2020 until he left office, saying McEnany “fought hard for him, especially in the days that followed on January 6”.

“It didn’t surprise me,” Grisham added of Trump’s outburst. “You know this will eventually happen to you. When he no longer needs you, you will leave.

Grisham expressed a similar sentiment after Trump first made the explosive comments, taking to Twitter to write: “He. WILL. Turn. On you. There is only loyalty to HIM – no the country, the constitution, its voters, or whatever/whoever else.

He. WILL BE. Turn. On. You. There is only loyalty to HIM – not the country, the constitution, its constituents, or anything else. https://t.co/3Vwdj1z8Z8

— Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) May 31, 2023

Critics on Twitter were also quick to come to McEnany’s defense, with many echoing Grisham’s comments that McEnany has always been loyal to Trump as his press secretary.

Attacking Kayleigh McEnany is crazy. She was one of the greatest publicists of all time, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said Wednesday morning.

Kilmeade pointed out that McEnany – who is now a co-host of the network’s Outnumbered” show – was “an analyst now. She does not work for any campaign.

Trump called McEnany “Milktoast” and said Fox News should only hire “real stars.” Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Grisham said on CNN that Trump “uses you until you’re no longer needed.” Pictures

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume also backed McEnany.

Imagine being so immature as to attack your former press secretary, who was nothing if not loyal, for allegedly misquoting a poll number, Hume tweeted.

This Trump nonsense is a disgrace, tweeted Trump’s former deputy communications director Matt Wolking, who now works with a political committee raising funds for DeSantis.

[McEnany] killed fake pranksters and liberal media activists day after day for years. She took countless arrows to defend him and she was excellent at it.

Jenna Ellis, a former legal adviser to Trump, also weighed in on McEnanys’ behalf.

I’ll just leave this here when people ask why I and *many* others haven’t returned for 2024, she tweeted.

In April, Trump re-shared an article by McEnany that praised one of his interviews, but then dipped into his encouragement for DeSantis to throw his hat in the ring for the nomination. Republican presidential election of 2024.

Trump’s post claimed McEnany gave incorrect poll numbers for the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Guess Kayleigh doesn’t speak so favorably of DeSanctimonious anymore now that her polls are in! Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

It was unclear which specific poll was being discussed on Tuesday, although its national average lead was 33 points on Wednesday, according to aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

