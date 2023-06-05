Ex-Trump lawyer compares classified documents case to Clinton emails





Timothy Parlatore, who recently left Donald Trump’s legal team, predicted on Sunday that the former president may not be prosecuted for his handling of classified documents, and compared the case to the investigation into Donald Trump’s emails. Hillary Clinton.

Parlatore said in an interview on NBC News Meet the Press that he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump wasn’t prosecuted as part of the Justice Department investigation. “Is this something where a pursuit makes sense?” he said.

Parlatore went on to say that he was someone who was against prosecuting Clinton in the email controversy that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign, and suggested that the reasons for not prosecuting Trump in the investigation into the classified documents were similar to arguments not to prosecute Clinton.

“I was of the opinion that Hillary Clinton should not be prosecuted because there are all these other issues,” he said. “You actually have to take these documents, show them to the jury and then prove to them that this is national defense information.

Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was marred by backlash over her use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state. The FBI concluded in July 2016 that it found no evidence of criminality in its review of Clinton’s emails, but former FBI Director James Comey reopened the investigation into his private email server. shortly before the 2016 election on recently leaked emails before the agency reaffirmed its finding that exonerated Clinton. Comey’s handling of the Clinton investigation has been widely criticized as a move that contributed to Trump’s election victory.

Republicans supporting Trump have tried to compare the investigation into the classified Justice Department documents to the case of the Clinton emails, with some saying there would be similar policy implications.

Parlatore, who left Trump’s legal team last month due to irreconcilable differences with other lawyers on the team, has strongly criticized Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the withholding of classified documents by the former presidents. Even as he announced he was leaving Trump’s legal team, he maintained in a statement his position that the DOJ was acting improperly.

His Sunday remarks come as Smith’s investigation of Trump, which focuses on his alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last year, appears to be touching his END.

The federal grand jury in the case that heard evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents is expected to reconvene this week in Washington, several people familiar with the matter told NBC News. ‘investigation.

Prosecutors working for Smith had been presenting evidence and testimony to the grand jury for months, but activity appears to have slowed in recent weeks based on courthouse observations and sources. It’s unclear whether prosecutors are ready to seek an indictment at this point.

FBI agents said in a redacted affidavit last year that they found 184 unique documents bearing classification marks in the 15 boxes Trump returned to the National Archives in January.

The affidavit said 25 documents were marked TOP SECRET, 67 documents marked confidential and 92 marked secret.

This then led to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents who recovered a treasure trove of top secret and other highly classified documents, according to court documents unsealed by a federal judge.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and allegations that he mishandled classified documents. He claimed last year that he could declassify documents by thinking about it.

