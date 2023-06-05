Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute to ‘caring mother’ of screen Sulochana: ‘Her legacy will live on’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, paid tribute to veteran actor Sulochana who passed away on Sunday night from age-related illnesses.

Sulochana, who was 94, acted in over 300 films during her career and was best known for her roles as a mother in Hindi films like Dil Dekhe Dekho by Shammi Kapoor, Aadmi by Dilip Kumar, Jhonny Mera Naam by Dev Anand and Bachchan star Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor, writing that his passing left a huge void, but that she will live on through his rich legacy of work. “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a great void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti” The death of Sulochana Ji leaves a great void in the world of Indian cinema. His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023 Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, wrote about Sulochana and described her as a “gentle, generous and caring mother” of the screen. The megastar, who worked with her at Muqadddar Ka Sikander, Majboor and Reshma Aur Shera, revealed that he has been in constant contact with her family to monitor her health as she has not been well for some time. “We have lost another great in our film world – Sulochana ji.. the sweet, generous and caring mother who acted in several films with me.. she had been in pain for some time.. and this afternoon she is gone to his heavenly home. .. I had followed the state here with his family .. but finally the sad news! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances,” he wrote on his blog. Madhuri Dixit tweeted that Sulochana was one of the most graceful actors and listed his favorite Sulochana movie, the 1959 Marathi drama Sangate Aika. “Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every movie was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered” Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has ever seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in each film was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be Madhuri Said Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 4, 2023 Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan Ghanekar, told Indianexpress.com that the actor has “age-related health issues and breathing difficulties”. According to a family statement, his antim darshan will be held at his Prabhadevi residence in the city. His cremation will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Shivaji Park Crematorium. Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and shared a photo of Sulochana, writing that the actor “ruled the hearts” of Hindi and Marathi audiences. “The news of Sulochana Didi’s death is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema. ” . . pic.twitter.com/15SApfbwo4 Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 4, 2023 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also paid tribute to Sulochana and credited the actor for “beautifully” personifying the role of a mother in film. “It’s a dark moment as we bid farewell to legendary actress Sulochana Tai. She personified the role of a mother in film beautifully for more than four decades. His invaluable contributions to #IndianCinema will be remembered forever. #OmShanti #IndianCinema” Sulochana, whose Marathi titles include Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar and Dhakti Jau, was honored with Padma Shri in 1999.

