Trump seeks nomination, beleaguered by criminal cases





The United States is living in unprecedented and dangerous times in the face of an unstoppable polarization of the country on the eve of the 2024 presidential election.

The unacceptable politicization of the budget and debt ceiling negotiation, which was once a bipartisan and routine process, is now a fast-paced negotiation to force the White House to eliminate social programs, which the conservatives could not prevent. with their votes.

Former President Donald Trump has urged Republicans not to allow the debt limit until the White House significantly cuts spending. The process brought the country to the brink of economic insolvency.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said that although bad for the country, the default, instead of having negative consequences for her party, could be a good campaign argument because it would show that President Joe Biden is letting the people down. WE.

Republicans were aware that defaulting on debt repayment for the first time in decades would have triggered a devastating global financial disaster, more inflation, recession, stock market crashes, mass unemployment, credit of America, and more. million civilian and military pensioners.

The new events show intense battles and a deep setback in the advances made over the past decades of harmonious coexistence, legality and political civility that this nation had achieved and led it to be considered the best example of a democratic nation.

Events that have already gone unnoticed by many potential voters in the 2024 election, due to the indifference and lack of wonder Americans have lost due to information fatigue, part of Trump’s strategy .

Unlike the impact it would have had decades ago, the Secret Service, FBI, and State Troopers prevented the May 24, 4, attempted assassination of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Joe Biden. President Kamala Harris, over the past 12 months, arresting Sai Varshith Kundula, 19, from India.

Kandula, a Sait Louis resident, rented a U-Haul van from Dulles Airport, in which he brought weapons and apparently explosives, to carry out the assassination.

American voters also do not seem very interested in the sentencing of Stewart Rhodes, leader and founder of the national terrorist group Oath Keepers, to 18 years in prison for sedition, which Judge Amit Metha called a danger and a serious threat to the democracy and the pass

Or the scandalous revelations about the donation of thousands of dollars, the use of private planes and yachts, the purchase of houses, the payment of education and multiple favors for 25 years, from Republican millionaire Harlan Crow to Judge Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, who failed to report them and who apparently could have influenced the decisions of the Supreme Court of Justice of the United States.

Other magistrates have also stopped declaring income, as required by law. Senators expressed concern and urged Chief Justice John Roberts to establish more rigid codes of conduct to ensure the independence of the Supreme Court’s work.

In this complex scenario, Donald Trump, the first ex-president in history to be charged civilly and criminally, alternates his appearances in court with the preparation of his defense before the closure and the conclusion of half a dozen investigations. intense, leading to more serious charges and new appointments.

In the state of Georgia, for his attempt to overturn the result of the vote, unlawful interference, threats and intimidation of officials, despite the fact that in his new campaign of lies and lies he claims to have limited himself to ask the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger to give him some votes while in a recording, we all heard the request.

By the Ministry of Justice, for unlawful retention of highly classified, national security sensitive documents in insecure locations, apparently shown to some visitors to Mar a Lago and transferred from one location to another, for storage, before the FBI raid.

Also for his numerous attempts to prevent, by all the means at his disposal, including the deployment of the national guard, the confirmation of the triumph of President Joe Biden, with the intention of remaining in power, by a coup d’etat.

After obtaining testimony from virtually every employee of Mar a Lago, surveillance tapes and other evidence, Special Counsel Jack Smith has enough evidence that perhaps the greatest legal threat to the former president could be complicate the legal situation of the former president.

Bill Barr, a former attorney general, said Trump could be legally exposed in the case of Top Secret documents he was illegally carrying with him.

Ty Cobb, a former White House legal adviser, said everything points to a serious case of obstruction of justice.

In this case, Evan Corcoran, Trump’s lawyer, was forced to testify, arguing that the former president could have lied to the lawyers.

He is also under investigation for attempting to issue an executive order to seize voting machines in Georgia and other states, displacing the National Guard; the plan to replace legitimate delegates with illegitimate delegates who voted for him and the violent uprising and assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump is trying to attribute the investigations, mailings and lawsuits to being the victim of an unfair hunt.

He blames the Capitol police for suppressing the crowd and the FBI and Justice Department for moving past the arrests and recent indictments of domestic terrorists from the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, to whom, he said, he promised he would grant a presidential pardon if he made it to the White House.

Trump’s attorneys have requested an interview with Attorney General Merrick Garland in which they want to expose the former president’s persecution.

Right in the middle of the primary elections, on March 25, 2024, his first trial will be held in New York, on possible violations of the campaign finance law and the falsification of documents of his companies, to pay for the silence of their examinations Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Then the strongest will come.

Also, what should be the strongest sending: the retention of highly classified Top Secret documents, vital to national security, which are suspected to have been shared in external storages and which are proven to have ordered to move, in unsecured areas and – according to reports – showed a few visitors.

Beset by major threats and storm clouds, this superpower faces many risks, but most certainly the possibility that now well positioned and under the control of the electoral apparatus in multiple places, the conspiracy well structured, well-funded, expansive, and complex succeed.. the goal of reinstating Donald Trump in the White House, which many scholars and political pundits consider to be the greatest danger to democracy in this country.

