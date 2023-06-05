Brexit: Boris Johnson Focus on Tim Tams: Ian McConnell

And the latest outpourings from the British government over what continue to look like desperate trade deals with Australia and New Zealand last week were surely as eerie as they were cacophonous.

Perhaps we should have gotten used to being scorned by the ruling Conservatives on trade and economic issues by now.

This is, after all, a populist administration, which very well gives the impression that the reality of a situation matters much less than whether the electorate can be made to believe not only that everything is fine well anyway, but also that anyone who dares to say that everything is not rosy is only moaning. The ubiquity of the Remoaner moniker applied by Brexiters to those who can see the folly of leaving the European Union for what it is, and who appeal to common sense, is perhaps a good illustration of the times populist in which we live.

However, things were surely beyond ridiculous last week with a press release from the Department for Business and Trade which appeared to lay out as a major benefit of the Australian trade deal the ability for Scots to be able to buy Tim Tams cheaper.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris the Menace image conjured up as sad Tory Brexit takes comedic twist

For those who don’t know, and you’d imagine a lot of people haven’t thought of Tim Tams, however popular, Down Under are Australian chocolate cookies made by Arnotts.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a big deal out of Tim Tams in 2020, as part of the Australia trade deal negotiations.

He said: We send you Penguins, and you send us, at reduced rates, those wonderful Arnotts Tim Tams. How long can the British people be deprived of the opportunity to have reasonably priced Arnotts Tim Tams?

Businesses and households hammered by Brexit could surely be forgiven for thinking the Tories haven’t taken their plight seriously, given the Tories’ bizarre outlook on trade deals and the economy.

Mr Johnson is no longer in the Cabinet, but it appears he has either left part of his script or those in government trying to promote Australia-New Zealand trade deals would rather continue to refuse to focus on serious matters.

READ MORE: No regrets over historic restaurant sale for veteran

The bottom line, of course, is that the estimated benefits of the Australia and New Zealand deals, combined, pale in comparison to the huge detrimental impact on UK economic output of Brexit. My column in The Herald on Friday underscored this simple fact once again the week the trade deals went into effect.

Given this simple reality, perhaps we shouldn’t be at all surprised that we keep hearing about Tim Tams, even though the period since Mr Johnson was talking about these biscuits has been characterized by dizzying and turbulent change. at the top of the Conservative administration. .

It all seems to epitomize how out of touch the Tories are, in terms of the grim realities facing millions of households and so many businesses amid the UK’s economic malaise and inflation crisis.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Will Scotland success make Douglas Ross smile?

Households hit by soaring food prices in the UK, which are largely the result of the Tories’ hard Brexit, will be unimpressed by the idea of ​​cheaper Tim Tams. In fact, they are unlikely to have time to ponder such trivial matters as they go through very difficult times in conservative Britain.

Either way, you could say that, against the backdrop of huge Brexit losses and the Tories’ apparent obsession with Tim Tams, the Tories are actually delivering the most expensive biscuits in history.

The whole circus, however, is in keeping with the Conservatives’ efforts to talk about a good game as everyone pays the bill for their serious policy mistakes, from austerity to the total failure of energy prices, to skills and labor shortages fueled by Brexit, huge damage to exporters through the loss of seamless trade with the European Economic Area. As well as, of course, the exacerbation of the inflation crisis with their mistakes.

My Wednesday column in The Herald observed that there appeared to be nothing but remarks by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the context of his trumpeted desire to woo a business community that would have sparked an unsympathetic statement from Ms. Johnson in 2018 as he highlighted Brexit issues.

Mr Sunak appeared to foster good humor, hosting an expensive Business Connect event in April to which he invited more than 200 business leaders.

He also appeared to prioritize sound bites over the actual delivery, stating that the curators are unabashedly pro-business.

My column observed that at least Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has taken major and concrete initial steps in terms of his new business deal by reconsidering the deposit system and returning proposed restrictions on the advertising and marketing of alcohol at the drawing board.

On the other hand, it seems that the Conservatives think they can get away with making a big fuss about the fact that things are going well economically and commercially, when they clearly are not, and spouting messages that are surely condescending and insulting to people’s intelligence. .

Only time will tell if they can or not.