‘He’s driving an Indian car looking in the rear view mirror, it crashes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi





Odisha Rail Crash: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP saying they never talk about the future and always blame someone else in the past for their failures. Gandhi, who is visiting the United States, was here addressing members of the Indian diaspora at the Javits Center. They observed a 60-second silence over those who died in the Odisha train crash. The accident involving three trains killed at least 280 people and brought the issue of rail safety back into the spotlight. Some have called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “I remember a train wreck when Congress was in power. Congress didn’t stand up and say ‘now it’s the fault of the Brits that the train crashed’. The Congress Secretary said says ‘it’s my responsibility and I’m resigning’ So that’s the problem we have at home, we make excuses and we don’t accept the reality we’re facing,” Gandhi said, without naming the minister of Congress. He said that the BJP and the RSS are incapable of projecting themselves into the future. “He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is trying to drive the car…The Indian car and he looks in the rear view mirror. Then he doesn’t understand why this car crashes, doesn’t move forward. And that’s the same idea with the BJP, with the RSS. All of them. You listen to the ministers, you listen to the prime minister. You will never find them talking about the future. They only talk about the past,” he said. “The BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking into the future. They never talk about the future, they only talk about the past. And they will always blame someone else for the past,” he said. he declares. He said there was an ongoing fight in India between two ideologies – one represented by the Congress and the other by the BJP and the RSS. “The easiest way to describe this fight is that on one side you have Mahatma Gandhi and on the other Nathuram Godse,” he said. He also praised the Indian-American community for the way they lived in the United States. “All the giants that emerged from India, you can see that there were certain qualities that they all possessed. First, they sought, represented and fought for the truth. Second, all these people were humble, and there was no arrogance That’s how Indians worked in the United States, and that’s why Indians succeed here I respect and honor you for that. Click hereFor the latest stock market updates |Zee Business live

