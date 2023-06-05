Donald Trump says he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity not to joke about President Biden’s cognitive ability





Former President Donald Trump says he told Fox News host Sean Hannity not to joke about President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.

Trump attended a town hall event with Hannity in Iowa on Thursday, and the couple discussed Biden’s downfall at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony earlier in the day.

“It’s sad,” Trump said. “It was a bad fall.”

Hannity then noted that the former president was generally reluctant to attack Biden on his cognitive state and physical fitness, while the Fox News host said he wasn’t shy about talking about it.

“Does anyone agree with me that this guy isn’t there cognitively? I doubt he knows what day of the week it is today,” Hannity said. .

“I asked Sean not to joke about it. Because he used to joke about it,” Trump said. “And I said, honestly, I don’t think it’s good for you or anybody to joke about it because it’s a serious issue.”

“You can talk about it if you want, but I don’t think you should joke about it,” Trump said.

The comments come as a rare moment of goodwill between the political rivals.

Although generally very critical of Biden, Trump appears to be sympathetic towards him when it comes to his physical and mental well-being.

He previously also expressed concern for Biden after he fell off his bike last year.

At 80, Biden is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States, and his physical and mental fitness will likely be a source of debate as he seeks re-election next year.

Trump, who is 76, may face similar questions.

Trump and Hannity also discussed an incident during Trump’s presidency where he appeared to struggle while walking down a slippery ramp after delivering the commencement address at West Point.

“You can’t fall. You can’t fall, no matter what. You just can’t allow that to happen. I better not allow it, especially after I said that, I better not allow it to happen. not allow that to happen with me.” said Trump.

