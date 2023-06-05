Delhi Options





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s confrontation with the military establishment has turned into a zero-sum existential struggle between arguably the country’s most popular politician and its most powerful institution. Mr Khan, once a favorite of the military, has over the past year stoked popular resentment against the army, which he blames for his ousting.

Attacks on military buildings after Mr Khan was arrested (although he was later released on bail) have damaged the institutions’ veneer of invincibility, writes Brookings researcher Madiha Afzal. The army, an institution reputed to be untouchable, did not appreciate the rebellion. He reacted forcefully to the May 9 protests, calling it a dark day and saying that civilian perpetrators of violence and arson will be tried in military courts.

Trying civilians in military courts would violate Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law, Afzal adds, and most experts agree. But Pakistan’s National Security Council backed the military’s decision and its civilian government sided with it, dealing a blow to the Constitution and the rule of law. Last week, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore authorized the handing over of 16 civilians to the military for trial.

So what policy options does Delhi have in the face of a failed state on its border? The short answer is to double down on its hard line on engagement with Pakistan while the latter simmers in the mess of its own making. In this regard, even Washington has long backed away from its long-standing efforts to push for detente between South Asian neighbors. The US may have finally understood the Indian position that while it is true that you cannot change your neighbours, neither can you be a prisoner of them.

This appreciation of the facts on the ground – that an army veto is entrenched in Pakistan’s governance structure and that Islamabad continues to deploy cross-border Jehadi terrorism as an instrument of state policy against India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering radicalization in South Asia, and himself falling victim to the snakes in his backyard came in the wake of Washington’s own pivot away from the Af-Pak region.

This is the nature of geopolitical realities and their constant realignment based on national interest. Washington can hardly complain if India sticks to its zero-tolerance stance given how it is handling relations with Islamabad following its withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The United States has focused exclusively on the security, counterterrorism, and military engagement through the State Department, while House has taken an entirely passive approach. Moreover, Washington has shown no interest in establishing bilateral relations based on geo-economics Islamabad’s catch-all phrase for trade, investment and knowledge.

