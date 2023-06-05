World looks up to India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at ‘Tiffin Pe Charcha’ | Lucknow News







On the occasion of the successful completion of nine years of Modi government, the Chief Minister addressed the meeting of senior officials of Gorakhpur city assembly under

He called

The biggest in the world, the BJP a popular party: CM

The BJP is not only the largest political party in the world, but it is a party of ordinary people and workers dedicated to Indian values ​​and ideals. After addressing the workers, the Chief Minister opened his box of tiffins and joined the workers in eating. During his address, he said that the concept of one district, one medical college is being realized, while every day 35 kilometers of highways are being developed. New railway projects are progressing, waterways are being built. Unprecedented development is taking place in all sectors like infrastructure, highways, railways, airports, etc. 2014, while 74 new airports were built between 2014 and 2022. From 1947 to 2014, there were only 5 AIIMS in the country while 15 new ones were built from 2014 to 2022.

He said the nine-year tenure of prime ministers is dedicated to service, good governance and the welfare of the poor. Since the Corona period, 80 million people in the country have received free rations. Free cooking gas connection from the Ujjwala scheme is available and poor 3.5 crore have been given pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Bank accounts of 48 crore have been opened and funds for social protection programs are sent directly to their bank accounts. If someone asks for a bribe, they will land in jail. For the convenience of treatment, 50 million people have insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the CM said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, social welfare programs are being run for all sections of society including farmers, women, youth, elderly, destitute, laborers, etc. No section will be deprived of benefiting from it.

Yogi added that while everyone is aware of India’s standing in the world before 2014, not only the country but the whole world is witnessing the positive changes that have taken place under Modi’s leadership. In times of crisis, the world looks to India and Prime Minister Modi with hope, he noted. He said after Modi there is more respect for Indians and NRIs in the world. Referring to Modis’ recent visit to three countries, he recalled how the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea greeted him by touching his feet. Australia’s prime minister addressed Modi as a boss, while the US president was eager to take his autograph, he said. No one can look at India’s borders with bad intentions or the abundant terrorist activities, he said, adding that before 2014 there was a problem of extremism in Kashmir, separatism in the states northeast and Naxalism at its height in 12 to 15 states across the country.

Today, with the abolition of Article 370, there is an atmosphere of peace, harmony and development in Kashmir. People participated in the panchayat elections in large numbers and the BJP also received huge support, he said. The CM said the BJP government leads the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Assam. In Nagaland and Meghalaya as well, the government operates with the cooperation of the BJP. MP Ravikishan Shukla also spoke on this occasion. GORAKHPUR (Reuters) – Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that India’s prestige had been raised around the world thanks to the visionary leadership and hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the country.On the occasion of the successful completion of nine years of Modi government, the Chief Minister addressed the meeting of senior officials of Gorakhpur city assembly under BJP ‘maha sampark abhiyan’ (mega contact drive) as well as ‘ Tiffin Program By Charcha . He said: “When we talk about our own achievements, it doesn’t mean much. But, when the world recognizes and recognizes our work, it’s a real honor.He called at the top party workers to join the 14 kinds of programs organized for a month to commemorate the nine years of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure and also mentioned the “special gifts” received by Gorakhpur including the fertilizer factory and the AIIMS in Gorakhpur and progress in encephalitis eradication, adding that the fertilizer factory is running at 110% capacity.The BJP is not only the largest political party in the world, but it is a party of ordinary people and workers dedicated to Indian values ​​and ideals. After addressing the workers, the Chief Minister opened his box of tiffins and joined the workers in eating. During his address, he said that the concept of one district, one medical college is being realized, while every day 35 kilometers of highways are being developed. New railway projects are progressing, waterways are being built. Unprecedented development is taking place in all sectors like infrastructure, highways, railways, airports, etc. 2014, while 74 new airports were built between 2014 and 2022. From 1947 to 2014, there were only 5 AIIMS in the country while 15 new ones were built from 2014 to 2022.He said the nine-year tenure of prime ministers is dedicated to service, good governance and the welfare of the poor. Since the Corona period, 80 million people in the country have received free rations. Free cooking gas connection from the Ujjwala scheme is available and poor 3.5 crore have been given pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Bank accounts of 48 crore have been opened and funds for social protection programs are sent directly to their bank accounts. If someone asks for a bribe, they will land in jail. For the convenience of treatment, 50 million people have insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the CM said. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, social welfare programs are being run for all sections of society including farmers, women, youth, elderly, destitute, laborers, etc. No section will be deprived of benefiting from it.Yogi added that while everyone is aware of India’s standing in the world before 2014, not only the country but the whole world is witnessing the positive changes that have taken place under Modi’s leadership. In times of crisis, the world looks to India and Prime Minister Modi with hope, he noted. He said after Modi there is more respect for Indians and NRIs in the world. Referring to Modis’ recent visit to three countries, he recalled how the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea greeted him by touching his feet. Australia’s prime minister addressed Modi as a boss, while the US president was eager to take his autograph, he said. No one can look at India’s borders with bad intentions or the abundant terrorist activities, he said, adding that before 2014 there was a problem of extremism in Kashmir, separatism in the states northeast and Naxalism at its height in 12 to 15 states across the country.Today, with the abolition of Article 370, there is an atmosphere of peace, harmony and development in Kashmir. People participated in the panchayat elections in large numbers and the BJP also received huge support, he said. The CM said the BJP government leads the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Assam. In Nagaland and Meghalaya as well, the government operates with the cooperation of the BJP. MP Ravikishan Shukla also spoke on this occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/lucknow/world-looks-up-to-india-led-by-pm-narendra-modi-uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath-at-tiffin-pe-charcha/articleshow/100751807.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos