US-China handshake but no dialogue at Shangri-La

SINGAPORE Tensions between the United States and China were on full display at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the first Asian security summit held in Singapore from June 2-4, with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu denying an official meeting with his American counterpart even as he recognized the dangers of open confrontation between the two superpowers.

“It is undeniable that a serious conflict or confrontation between China and the United States will be an unbearable disaster for the world,” said Li, who was named China’s top defense official in March.

He added in his June 4 speech that bilateral relations were at an all-time low and said the United States must act with sincerity to avoid a further deterioration in relations.

“Attempts to press for [alliances] in the Asia-Pacific is a way to take countries away from the region and exaggerate conflicts and clashes,” Li added, echoing longstanding Chinese criticism of Washington’s efforts to build alliances in the region. as part of what he sees as a containment strategy to thwart China. geopolitical rise.

Li also took a moderate tone, saying his country seeks dialogue rather than confrontation and the world is big enough for China and the United States to grow and coexist together.

Reports suggest Li has refused in principle a formal meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin because he has been under US sanctions since 2018 for his role in buying Russian military equipment.

Austin used his plenary address the day before to rebuke China, saying he was deeply concerned about Beijing’s reluctance to engage in military crisis management.

As Li and Austin shook hands and spoke briefly on the sidelines of the conference, the US defense chief remarked that “a cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for substantial engagement.”

The Pentagon chief said open lines of communication between U.S. and Chinese military leaders were key to avoiding conflict and bolstering regional stability.

“The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crisis or conflict,” Austin said, adding that competition should never escalate into conflict.

James Crabtree, executive director of the Asia office of the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which organizes the Shangri-La dialogue, wrote in a recent commentary that the more difficult relations between the United States and the China have revealed fundamentally different visions of the role that communication should play in great power relations.

View from Washington, communication is especially necessary in times of crisis [But] The view from Beijing is almost the exact opposite, Crabtree writing in the Straits Times. China sees communication as something that should happen when relations are good. If things go wrong, cutting off communication channels is the easiest way to signal displeasure.

While Austin asserted in his speech that Washington was not seeking a new Cold War, he warned against intimidation and coercion and promoted a shared defense strategy to allow Southeast Asian countries to deter aggression. The Pentagon chief also held informal meetings with 10 regional defense leaders on the sidelines of the annual summit.

Amid speeches and debate, the Chinese military said it tracked US and Canadian warships sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday June 3, which it said “deliberately caused a risk.” The US Navy, in turn, accused a Chinese destroyer of carrying out “dangerous” maneuvers near the same US warship as it passed through the Flashpoint Strait.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are very strained on a range of issues, with the two superpowers squabbling over China’s ambitions to bring Taiwan under its control, its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and US restrictions on exports of semiconductor chips to China, which Beijing sees as a way to stifle the country’s technological development.

On the eve of the security summit in Singapore, Chinese President Xi Jinping told National Security Commission officials that they were prepared for worst-case scenarios and most extreme scenarios.

State media quoted Xi telling his national security team that “the complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we currently face have increased significantly.”

Despite worsening bilateral friction, Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA), told Asia Times that Lis and Austin’s speeches at the Shangri-La dialogue shared a consensus under underlying argument that the confrontation would have negative global implications, and therefore something must be done to avoid it as much as possible.

Oh, who attended the summit as an observer, said Beijing’s refusal to hold military-to-military talks was intended to pressure Washington into lifting sanctions on Li and easing support for Taiwan.

Of course, it is very difficult for the Joe Biden administration to do so because the bipartisan position of Congress is very unfavorable to China, the analyst added.

Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said the content of Lis’ speech was largely in line with that of her predecessors. [His] your most amiable tone seemed to indicate a desire to convince the regional actors of his benevolence. The focus was much more on Taiwan, probably indicating an attempt to de-internationalize its dispute with Taiwan.

Oh viewed Lis’s approach, tone and demeanor as different from his predecessors who had previously addressed the top defense, likening the Chinese defense chief to a general scholar who eschewed warmongering rhetoric. Austin’s speech also didn’t go out of its way to attack China, so I think both sides would like to lower the tension a bit, he said.

US-China diplomacy continues despite lack of dialogue in Singapore, with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink arriving in Beijing on Sunday 4 June to discuss key bilateral issues. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns reportedly visited China last month to discuss the need to keep lines of communication open.

Dialogue between the two countries has largely stalled since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to China in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down in US airspace. Although there have been diplomatic communications through various channels, China’s new defense minister has rebuffed all calls requested since his appointment.

Chong told Asia Times that Austin’s statements at the summit gave the impression that if Washington was seeking to engage and, ideally, cooperate with Beijing, it was willing to dissuade Beijing from engaging in what he sees as destabilizing behavior. Using deterrence as a means of promoting stability can be useful in circumstances of great uncertainty and limited direct communication.

The question is how well Southeast Asian governments and citizens understand this approach, Chong said, noting that regional governments are worried about a crisis, while Beijing “maybe trying to pressure the United States to communicate on its terms.” withdraw some of its operations in the East China Sea, South China Sea and around Taiwan.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese opened the Shangri-La Dialogue this year with a keynote address in which he urged Washington and Beijing to maintain communications to prevent incidents from spiraling out of control, the consequences of which would not be limited to the major powers. but “would be devastating to the world.”

Albanese said he supports the Biden administrations’ renewed efforts “to establish reliable and open channels of communication” with China, adding that “the alternative, the silence of the deep diplomatic freeze only breeds suspicion, does not only makes it easier for nations to assign a reason for misunderstanding”. , to assume the worst of each other.

