Sugar reference price regulation submitted to President Jokowi





DRAWING. Currently, the regulations regarding the reference price of sugar have been submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). IN PHOTOS/Aji Styawan/wsj.

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Secretary of the National Food Agency (NFA), Sarwo Edhy, said that currently the regulation regarding the reference price of sugar has been submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Based on the draft regulation of the National Food Agency (Perbadan), it is proposed to increase the reference sale price to keep prices at farm level. This is in line with the directives of President Joko Widodo which require that price equilibrium be maintained at the level of producers, traders and consumers alike. “Currently, the regulation in the form of National Food Agency (Perbadan) regulation regarding reference price for sugar products has been submitted to President Joko Widodo,” Sarwo Edhy said in a written statement. , Monday (5/6). Read also : Sugar production plan for consumption of 2.6 million tonnes, National Food Agency: safe availability The head of the National Food Agency, Arief Prasetyo Adi, pointed out that the formulation of the increase in the reference selling price as described by the Agency for Sugar Products has taken into account various aspects from the farmers, industry players, traders and consumers. “Various stakeholders in the sugar sector were also asked to provide insights into the commodity price dynamics,” Arief said. Based on the National Food Agency price table as of June 3, 2023, the average price of sugar at consumer level is IDR 14,511 per kilogram, the highest price in West Papua is IDR 16,071 per kilogram and the lowest in East Java of IDR 13,432 per kilogram. kilogram. Prior to the reference price for sugar, the National Food Agency had issued regulations concerning reference prices for other products. Such as Regulation No. 5 of 2022 concerning reference purchase prices at the producer level and reference sale prices at the consumer level for maize products, purebred chicken eggs and chicken meat purebred. Read also : Strengthening food security instruments, Bapanas publishes a policy on promising food models Next, the National Food Agency’s regulation number 11 of 2022 concerning the reference purchase prices at the producer level and the reference sale prices at the consumer level for soybeans, shallots, red peppers , red curly peppers, beef/buffalo meat and table sugar. As well as the National Food Agency’s regulation number 7 of 2023 regarding the highest retail price of rice. Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to present useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used to make purchases at HAPPY store.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Publisher: Herlina Kartika Dewi

