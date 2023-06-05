Takeout from Nikki Haleys Mild CNN Town Hall





Nikki Haley, who was the first high-profile Republican to announce a challenge to former President Donald J. Trump in the 2024 race, has yet to see her presidential campaign catch fire. On Sunday evening, she had another opportunity to make the case for her candidacy during a 90-minute town hall on primetime CNN, in a bid to climb out of the low single digits in the polls where she stood. is bogged down.

Ms. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador under Mr. Trump, was knowledgeable about political issues, was always optimistic and even-tempered. Although she drew contrasts with Mr. Trump, she dodged opportunities to make him or even President Biden a political punching bag.

As the evening ended, an audience member hailed his behavior as a breath of fresh air, earning applause from the house full of Iowa Republicans. But it also meant there were few shootout moments that could make headlines for Ms Haley and a new look for primary voters, who now face a growing number of Republicans who are or will soon enter the race.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday night’s event.

It was very different from Trump’s town hall.

Compared to CNN’s explosive and much-criticized town hall-style event with Mr. Trump last month, this one was a throwback to an earlier, less combative era. There was no torrent of fact-checking, no public teasing from the stage, and no forceful questioning of the contestant. Jake Tapper, the presenter who hosted, never found the need to correct Ms. Haley.

Trump and DeSantis continue to be the focus.

The two big red elephants in the room, Mr. Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, were mostly mentioned indirectly, but these two Republican presidential candidates were present nonetheless. Ms. Haley repeated her position that to save Social Security and Medicare it would be necessary to raise the retirement age for young workers and limit benefits for the wealthy. Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis, who once backed similar changes, now say they won’t touch the programs.

I think it’s important to be honest with the American people, Ms. Haley said. We are in this situation. Don’t lie to them and tell them, we don’t have to deal with rights reform. Yes.

Ms. Haley also criticized Mr. DeSantis for his attacks on Disney as a woke company. She did not disagree with criticism from Florida governors over Disney’s opposition to what critics call its Dont Say Gay Act, and even said she would have gone further than that law to prevent talk about gender and sexuality in schools. But she called Mr DeSantis a hypocrite for accepting tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions from Disney before turning on the company, and for using taxpayer money to sue her. Pick up the phone, do it, she said. Set him up the way you should, and I just think he’s hypocritical.

Haley sought to find the right place for Republicans on social issues.

On social issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and transgender rights, which drive much of the Republican voter base, Ms. Haley has toed a conservative line. She defended, for example, the direction of the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord while at the United Nations. (President Biden joined the accord in 2021.) But she has shown less punitive rhetoric on issues that Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis have made crucial to their messaging.

Ms Haley questioned whether she supports a six-week federal abortion ban, like the one her home state of South Carolina recently passed. Any nationwide restrictions, she said, would require the approval of 60 senators, which she said was so far off that the issue was barely worth considering.

In the most moving moment of the night, Ms Haley described persuading reluctant Republican lawmakers in South Carolina to remove the Confederate battle flag from the state Capitol after a white supremacist massacre of black churchgoers Mother Emanuel of Charleston in 2015.

She agreed with banning transgender girls from participating in school sports and even seemed to suggest that allowing biological boys in girls’ locker rooms was linked to the high rate of teenage girls who considered to commit suicide.

At the same time, she recognized that we need to be humane towards transgender children. In South Carolina schools, when she was governor, Ms. Haley said, principals provided them with private bathrooms. They were safe and the majority of the student body didn’t even have to deal with them, she said.

Haley made a stark contrast to Trump and DeSantis on foreign policy.

Ms. Haley has also deepened differences with Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis on foreign policy issues, as she has done in the past. The former UN ambassador challenged Mr DeSantis, who called the Russian invasion of Ukraine a territorial dispute, a characterization he has since backed down and she dismissed Mr Trump’s refusal to say whether Ukraine had to win the war.

She said the two posts represented nave confidence in Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. If Ukraine pulls out, Ms. Haley said, then everyone was looking at a world war.

Asked by Mr Tapper about Mr Trumps congratulating North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un on his recent rise to a leadership role at the World Health Organization, Ms Haley called Mr Kim , whose flattering letters Mr. Trump once praised, a rogue.

There is no reason we should ever congratulate the fact that they are now vice-presidents of the World Health Organization, Ms Haley said.

