Your Monday Briefing: End of India Train Crash Rescue Efforts





Signal failure may have caused train crash in India Officials investigating one of the deadliest train crashes in Indian history were focusing on the possibility that a signal failure caused the disaster. The crash in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday left at least 275 people dead and more than 1,100 injured, in what officials in a preliminary government report described as a three-way accident involving two passenger trains and an idle freight train. Rescue efforts ended and all derailed carriages were pulled off the tracks, but the families of the victims were still struggling to reach the wreckage site to claim the bodies of their loved ones a journey complicated by a lack of rail service. Officials said the majority of the bodies remained unidentified. Some crash survivors said their train was packed with hundreds of migrant workers, students and day laborers who were shoulder to shoulder and mostly standing in at least three overhead compartments when the collision took place. produced. Investigation: Officials investigating the accident were focused on why the electronic signaling system used to prevent accidents was not working as expected. They promised penalties and launched a high-level investigation, suggesting human error and sabotage had not been ruled out.

Context: The disaster has renewed longstanding questions about safety in a rail system that carries more than eight billion passengers a year. It also cast a pall over Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ efforts to modernize India’s infrastructure, which he has placed at the heart of his campaign for a third term.

Hong Kong forced to forget Tiananmen Square For decades, Hong Kong was the only place in China where the victims of the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square could be publicly mourned. This year, Hong Kong stands out for how the region is made to forget. In the days leading up to the anniversary of the June 4 massacre, even small shops that displayed items alluding to it received multiple visits from the police. Over the weekend, thousands of officers patrolled the Causeway Bay district, where the vigil normally takes place, and set up tents to search anyone suspected of trying to mourn the events.

For us Tiananmen survivors, losing Hong Kong, this very important place that protected history and truth, is very painful, said Zhou Fengsuo, a former student leader of the Tiananmen Square protest. Background: In 1989, the democracy movement in China received huge support from Hong Kong, then a British colony. After the Chinese military evacuated student protesters occupying Tiananmen Square, killing hundreds, if not thousands, some student leaders in Beijing were smuggled to safety via Hong Kong.

Russian forces fired cruise missiles and attack drones at targets across Ukraine overnight, and a 2-year-old girl was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian officials said. Explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol and Berdyansk, two Ukrainian cities that analysts said could be targets of the counteroffensive. Authorities in occupied Crimea said they intercepted nine Ukrainian drones overnight. After months of preparations, Ukrainian officials said in recent days that Kiev forces were ready to launch the counteroffensive, and President Volodymyr Zelensky took the unusual step in a speech to thank a dozen soldiers by name. for their service to their country. Related: The curricula of Russian schools increasingly emphasize the patriotism and heroism of the Moscow army, and demonize the West. THE LAST NEWS Asia Pacific

Mauritania has one of the highest divorce rates in the world, with some people marrying up to 20 times in their lifetime.

But when a marriage ends in this Muslim-majority nation, there is no stigma, shame or heartbreak. For centuries women have come together to eat, sing and dance at each other’s divorce parties. Now the custom is updated for the selfie generation, with inscribed cakes and social media montages, as well as traditional food and music. ARTS AND IDEAS

Who owns the Benin Bronzes? After years of ignored appeals and evasive requests, agreements have finally been reached to return the dozens of sculptures, plaques and ornaments known as the Benin Bronzes, which British soldiers looted in 1897 from Benin City, in present-day Nigeria, but which was once the center. of a kingdom. A museum was built to display and protect the returned treasures.

But that plan has faltered since Nigeria’s incumbent president said in March that he had transferred ownership of the treasures to a direct descendant of the ruler from whom they were stolen. The idea of ​​passing the treasures into private hands has raised concern among some museum officials, but others in the museum sector have said Western institutions should not interfere in the discussion. At a time when museums around the world are trying to tackle disputed artifacts in their collections, the development highlights how complex restitution efforts can be. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

