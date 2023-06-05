Politics
Covid-19 inquiry should be a battle for Johnson, not the Cabinet Office
Monday 05 June 2023 05:30
With the Boris Johnson Covid-19 inquiry saga, the Cabinet Office has chosen the wrong hill to die on. His fight with the investigation raises questions of morality and transparency, writes Eliot Wilson
Where to start? Baroness Hallett, chair of the public inquiry into Covid-19, demanded last week that the Cabinet Office provide her with WhatsApp messages between Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister, and his advisers, as well as his contemporary notebooks and diaries . While Johnson has indicated a willingness to cooperate, the Cabinet Office, the point of contact for inquiries in Whitehall, has refused.
Hallett set a deadline of 4:00 p.m. last Thursday. It expired and the government issued a statement announcing that it would seek judicial review of the inquiry request, arguing that it contained material unrelated to the scope of the investigation. Disclosure of such documents could prevent ministers from freely discussing policy in the future for fear of fishing out confidential information in future investigations.
That won’t be enough. The Cabinet Office got the wrong hill to die on, and got the principle and the political reality wrong.
Potential witnesses in the inquest have two sets of legal representation, their own and that of the Cabinet Office. For incumbent ministers, each department may also have a legal view on the extent of disclosure. Thus, witnesses could be placed in an odious position, personally pleased with the release of the documents but frustrated with the Cabinet Office’s position. They can oppose judicial review, but are powerless to stop it. And they risk being seen as in cahoots with the Cabinet Office.
One folly of the Cabinet Office position is that it has always been futile. Boris Johnson had already made it clear he would give the investigation his all – and he did, bypassing the Cabinet Office and handing over his WhatsApp messages last Friday. Still, he didn’t reveal anything from before May 2021, which is a huge qualification. Many other witnesses are willing to cooperate fully. Whitehall therefore chose a reputation-damaging attitude for nothing, as the investigation got the material it wanted anyway. Politics is all about knowing which fights to choose.
More fundamentally, however, it raises a question of ownership and authority. In the event of a dispute over the relevance of the data in relation to the scope of a public inquiry, who should make this judgment? The Cabinet Office’s view seems to be that it should be them, as they are the data controller, but that certainly cannot be true. Hallett feels that she, as president, should make the decision, which seems more reasonable, as she retains the power to withhold irrelevant material from the public domain. The government believes that leaking the material sells the pass, which is disturbing and, worse, suggests that it doubts Hallett’s good faith and discretion.
A practical problem is that it is unlikely that all the evidence still exists. WhatsApp messages and emails can be deleted, documents can be destroyed, and memories can suddenly become unreliable. Johnson said he put it all back together, but Dilyn, Johnson’s dog, probably has the same attitude toward homework that, proverbially, all dogs do. So there may be critical pieces of evidence already lost.
Witnesses should be required to indicate whether the evidence, oral and written, they provide is complete or partial. This way, at least the investigation team will know how much they are dealing with known knowns and how much known unknowns. They should not be distracted by the potential diversions of extensive redactions: often what is missing speaks much louder than what is hidden. And it goes without saying that witnesses must be absolutely honest and open, however unfamiliar that instinct may be.
The Cabinet Office’s decision to reject Lady Hallett’s claim and seek judicial review is difficult to defend. He exhibits secrecy bordering on paranoia and an irresponsible attitude to the importance and integrity of public inquiries. Anxiety about what the Covid-19 investigation might reveal can be forgiven, but with high office comes great responsibility, and decision-makers must be accountable. Government operations often demand confidentiality, but the families of the nearly quarter of a million people who have died in the pandemic deserve to know what happened. It is no longer just a question of law or procedure: without knowing it, Whitehall has made it a moral question.
