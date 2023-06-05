Ramaswamy pushes AR-15s for every Taiwanese family to deter Chinese threat





Republican presidential primary Vivek Ramaswamy said on Sunday that the United States should give Xi Jinping “a taste of the American exception” to protect Taiwan. What happened: Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, took to Twitter over the weekend to share his views on ways to protect Taiwan without going to war with China. See also:Elon Musk Says On US-China Relations Amid Inevitable Taiwan Crisis: There’s No Need To Read Between The Lines “Here’s how to protect Taiwan without going to war with China: open a branch of the NRA [National Rifle Association] in Taiwan, put an AR-15 in the hands of every family and train them in its use. It will give Xi Jinping a taste of American exceptionalism.” It is not the first time that Ramaswamy has offered this controversial suggestion to protect Taipei in fear of an invasion from Beijing. In April, he made similar comments and suggested the United States put a gun in every Taiwanese home to prevent China from invading Taiwan. See also:Ron DeSantis says Xi Jinping wants to take Taiwan at some point: ‘US will thwart China’s hostile action’ Why is this important: Taiwan and its Western allies have repeatedly warned that Xi is learning from the ongoing war in Ukraine and may soon attack the island nation. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and does not rule out using force to take control of it. Beijing has long sought reunification with Taiwan, a goal that remains a top priority for the Xi-led Chinese administration. Mediareportsindicate that growing concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have prompted increasing numbers of Taiwanese to take shooting lessons. However, in Taiwan, this instinct to arm oneself faces significant obstacles due to strict gun control laws and a complex history between its people and the military, rooted in the era of the martial law under the Kuomintang, or nationalist party. The increase in gun violence in the United States has escalated so much that it prompted Canada to issue a travel advisory asking its citizens to “be familiar with how to respond to an active shooter situation.” Read also: China aspires to be an evil empire under Xi Jinping, says Pence jibing at Trump

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/06/32707690/gops-vivek-ramaswamy-tells-how-us-can-protect-taiwan-without-going-to-war-with-china-give-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos