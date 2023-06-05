World Environment Day 2023: Prime Minister Modi says India is moving forward with a clear environmental roadmap

Prime Minister Modi, speaking on World Environment Day, said India sees environment like any other area for the country’s growth. He also said that India has a clear roadmap to protect the environment and climate change while balancing the needs of the present and the future.

Focusing specifically on the 2023 World Environment Day theme, #BeatPlasticPollution, he said, this year’s World Environment Day theme is getting rid of single-use plastic, a problem that the world is talking about today, but India has been working on steadily over the past four to five years.”

“In 2018 itself, India started working on two levels to get rid of single-use plastic. On the one hand, we banned single-use plastic and on the other hand, we made it compulsory to treat plastic waste,” he added.

The Prime Minister also informed that while India has focused on expanding 4G and 5G network coverage, a similar focus has also been placed on increasing forest coverage in the country.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that while India is helping the poor, it is also thinking about future fuel needs. He proclaimed that the country has focused more on “green and clean energy” over the past nine years.

Meanwhile, President Draupadi Murmu also called on the people of the country to adopt an eco-friendly approach and work together to build a green future. She wrote on Twitter, On this World Environment Day, let us remember that we are the children of Mother Earth. It is time for us to give back to nature which always responds to our needs and demands. Let us rededicate ourselves to adopting an eco-friendly approach in our daily activities and deliver a clean planet, rich in biodiversity and beautiful for posterity. Let’s build a green future together!”

On this World Environment Day, let us remember that we are the children of Mother Earth. It is time for us to give back to nature which always responds to our needs and demands. Let us rededicate ourselves to adopting an eco-responsible approach in our daily activities and — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2023

World Environment Day has been celebrated annually on June 5 since 1973. The occasion is a reminder to come together and protect the environment from irreparable harm.

Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:39 PM IST