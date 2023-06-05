Former FBI Director Comey says prosecutors face ‘intense pressure’ to issue Trump’s charging decision by 2024





Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview aired on Sunday that he anticipated prosecutors would face “intense pressure” to make a charging decision on former President Donald Trump. before he could possibly become the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

Comey, who was abruptly fired by Trump in 2017 while leading the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump and his allies colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, recently spoke with the former attaché. President Joe Biden’s White House press officer Jen Psaki for a broadcast interview. Sunday on PSAKI’s MSNBC show.

Among the legal battles Trump faces, which include an impeachment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and an ongoing investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Comey said the federal case involving the Classified documents found during the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a- Lago estate in Florida in August 2022 appear to be the strongest. Last week, it was reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a recording of Trump from July 2021 during a meeting at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during which Trump discussed the documents taken to the White House.

“Tapes are amazing for a prosecutor because you can’t cross-examine a tape, you can’t call a tape a liar, a deep state agent,” Comey told PSAKI. “A tape is you saying what you think, that’s why they’re so valuable in an organized crime case, and they’ll be so valuable and important to Jack Smith in this document case. I don’t know where this case will end, but it makes it infinitely stronger for the subject of the investigation to say in an unimpeachable way that no pun with Trump can be criticized and undermined because it comes from his own mouth. That’s why I once said, Lordy, I hope there are tapes. And Lordy, it’s a good thing there are tapes.”

James Comey speaks onstage during a chat with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on May 30, 2023 in New York City. Comey said in an interview that aired Sunday that federal authorities were racing to issue a charging decision on Trump. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Comey added that it would be “concerning to a prosecutor conducting an investigation and to the FBI” if these investigations were taking place so close to a presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Federal prosecutors are continuing their investigation into classified documents found during an FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Despite the history, we desperately don’t want to be involved in investigations at election time and near them, so they feel something else that won’t be talked about publicly. I just know the system; they feel pressure intense to move, move, move, so they’re not in a position to make a charging decision next year when Donald Trump could be the nominee,” Comey said. “So I think they’re probably working very, very hard to try to get ahead of even the normal pace of what an investigation might be.”

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on November 18, 2022 that he would appoint Special Counsel Jack Smith to oversee the DOJ’s Trump investigation. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“I mean, it’s this crazy world that Donald Trump has dragged this country into, but he could wear an ankle bracelet while accepting the Republican Convention nomination,” he continued. “And it even sounds crazy to come out of my mouth, but that’s the situation we’re dealing with. It looks like the Republicans are probably going to name someone who has a serious criminal investigation, he’s indicted , and who knows where this will take us.”

