Jokowi and Megawati to Attend Third National PDIP Working Meeting, Discuss Ganjar 2024 Victory





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri will participate in the Third National PDIP Working Meeting to be held at PDIP DPP Party School, South Jakarta, from 5 to June 8, 2023. On this occasion, the strategy to win the presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo in the presidential election of 2024 will be discussed. PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto explained that the PDIP National Working Meeting (Rakernas) III will raise the topic of poor and neglected children in the care of the state, in line with the mandate of Article 1, paragraph ( 1) of the 1945 Constitution. “This Rakernas coincides with Bung Karno’s birthday on June 6, 1901. He was born and as the Son of Dawn, continues to inspire and Pancasila ideology is explored from all the hopes of the Indonesian people” , Hasto told the PDIP DPP. Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (5/6/2023). He revealed that the National Working Meeting III will discuss the strategic program to win Ganjar as the presidential candidate of the PDIP in the presidential election of 2024. So that later all the elements of the party unite their votes to win Ganjar, according to the strategy, vision and mission that have been prepared. “Thus, in this national meeting, the aspects of future governance, the strategic agenda, the vision and the mission, the aspects of winning the elections, and then the ideology of bias towards the disadvantaged, will be discussed specifically” , Hasto said. Therefore, this Rakernas will bring together central and regional leaders of the PDIP, regional leaders of the PDIP and leaders of the PDIP faction in all the committees of the RPD RI. Likewise Jokowi, who is chairman and officer of the party, Ganjar as the presidential candidate of the party and Megawati as the chairman of the meeting. “The plan is for the national working meeting to be closed on the 8th [Juni] afternoon and that is where the recommendations for the national working meeting will be presented to the public,” he explained. In addition, Hasto revealed that later there will also be various cultural attractions and every morning the participants of the national meeting will do morning exercises in front of the PDIP DPP party school.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20230605/15/1662168/jokowi-dan-megawati-akan-hadiri-rakernas-iii-pdip-bahas-pemenangan-ganjar-2024

