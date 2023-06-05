Politics
China’s victory in Taiwan and Xi Jinping’s “magical” diplomacy
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – In diplomatic terms, we can say that China has won its battle against Taiwan. Beijing reportedly boosted international support, while trying to isolate Taiwan on the world stage.
At present, most governments around the world, including the United States (US), officially agree with the position of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there is only one only China, of which the People’s Republic of China is the only government.
The tension is that the CCP views Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island of 23 million people, as part of China alone.
Since 1949, the CCP has made unification between the mainland and Taiwan a political priority. Many observers believe Chinese leader Xi Jinping is more likely to use force than his predecessors to achieve this goal.
Relations with Russia
If Beijing launches a military push in Taiwan, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be Xi’s most important political and economic ally.
China has been a lifeline of “economic life” for Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, during which trade between the two countries has increased by almost 40% this year.
On the other hand, Xi’s rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine foreshadows the arguments to be made if a conflict erupts in China’s backyard.
In March, the Chinese leader visited Putin in Moscow. During a heated meeting between the two men, Xi and Putin issued a joint statement in which the Russian leader underlined his support for China’s position on Taiwan.
“Russia reaffirms its adherence to the one-China principle, recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory, opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence’, and resolutely supports China’s actions to safeguard its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” the statement said. The Guardian.
Relations with other European countries
Over the past year, Beijing has also tried to convince European nations not to toe the increasingly tough US line on China.
Xi scored victory on this front in April when French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe should not be a “follower” in the US-China clash.
Europe is far from united on this subject, but of the 13 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, only one of them – the Vatican – is in Europe.
“Taiwan’s remaining allies are a game for China,” said Lyle Goldstein, a visiting professor at Brown University who focuses on China and Russia issues.
Many of these countries are in Central America and in March one of them – Honduras – severed its ties with Taipei and shifted its allegiance to Beijing.
Goldstein said Beijing was more keen to remind countries that had taken a one-China approach. “China’s diplomatic approach is constantly waving the Taiwan issue in front of countries to say, ‘You were warned…you supported one China,'” he said.
Relations with Asian countries
According to Yu Jie, senior fellow at Chatham House, Beijing has almost given up on forming alliances with Japan and South Korea.
China also saw its relationship with the Philippines deteriorate under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr who pursued closer ties with the United States.
But the poorest countries in Southeast Asia face a geopolitical and economic reality of being closer to China. According to trade relations with their larger neighbors, many are more flexible and tend to toe Beijing’s line.
Many Southeast Asian leaders have remained silent on the subject of Ukraine, as they likely will on Taiwan.
One exception is Singapore, the only country in the region to sign on to Western sanctions against Russia, in part because its leaders want to avoid a world where small countries are bullied by big powers.
However, over the past five years, China has increased its advantage over the United States for its influence in Southeast Asia, according to a recent report by the think tank Lowy Institute.
China is now more influential in all areas outside of defence, and even in the area of defence, China’s relationship is growing stronger. In Cambodia, for example, China helped build a naval base.
China-Cambodia relations are also very comfortable, but Southeast Asian leaders want stability above all else, and the recent geopolitical temperature rise in the Taiwan Strait has raised concerns in some countries.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
Xi Jinping said about Taiwan that he does not want this territory to be independent
(luc/luc)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230605132320-4-443030/kemenangan-china-di-taiwan-sihir-diplomasi-ala-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s victory in Taiwan and Xi Jinping’s “magical” diplomacy
- Jokowi and Megawati to Attend Third National PDIP Working Meeting, Discuss Ganjar 2024 Victory
- Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
- This Google Workspace security flaw allows hackers to surreptitiously steal Drive files
- Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled the interview with Shelley Duvall
- US Navy shows ‘dangerous interaction’ of Chinese warship near Taiwan
- Dustin Plott wins second straight U23 Freestyle National Championship
- What happens to office dress codes?
- The mother of a toddler injured in a Hollywood shooting says her child has a long recovery ahead of him
- Weekday Releases The Fabricant and Digital Drop Artifact 001
- Former FBI Director Comey says prosecutors face ‘intense pressure’ to issue Trump’s charging decision by 2024
- World Environment Day 2023: Prime Minister Modi says India is moving forward with a clear environmental roadmap