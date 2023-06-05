China’s victory in Taiwan and Xi Jinping’s “magical” diplomacy

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – In diplomatic terms, we can say that China has won its battle against Taiwan. Beijing reportedly boosted international support, while trying to isolate Taiwan on the world stage.

At present, most governments around the world, including the United States (US), officially agree with the position of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there is only one only China, of which the People’s Republic of China is the only government.

The tension is that the CCP views Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island of 23 million people, as part of China alone.

Since 1949, the CCP has made unification between the mainland and Taiwan a political priority. Many observers believe Chinese leader Xi Jinping is more likely to use force than his predecessors to achieve this goal.

Relations with Russia

If Beijing launches a military push in Taiwan, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be Xi’s most important political and economic ally.

China has been a lifeline of “economic life” for Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, during which trade between the two countries has increased by almost 40% this year.

On the other hand, Xi’s rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine foreshadows the arguments to be made if a conflict erupts in China’s backyard.

In March, the Chinese leader visited Putin in Moscow. During a heated meeting between the two men, Xi and Putin issued a joint statement in which the Russian leader underlined his support for China’s position on Taiwan.

“Russia reaffirms its adherence to the one-China principle, recognizes Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory, opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence’, and resolutely supports China’s actions to safeguard its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” the statement said. The Guardian.

Relations with other European countries

Over the past year, Beijing has also tried to convince European nations not to toe the increasingly tough US line on China.

Xi scored victory on this front in April when French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe should not be a “follower” in the US-China clash.

Europe is far from united on this subject, but of the 13 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, only one of them – the Vatican – is in Europe.

“Taiwan’s remaining allies are a game for China,” said Lyle Goldstein, a visiting professor at Brown University who focuses on China and Russia issues.

Many of these countries are in Central America and in March one of them – Honduras – severed its ties with Taipei and shifted its allegiance to Beijing.

Goldstein said Beijing was more keen to remind countries that had taken a one-China approach. “China’s diplomatic approach is constantly waving the Taiwan issue in front of countries to say, ‘You were warned…you supported one China,'” he said.

Relations with Asian countries

According to Yu Jie, senior fellow at Chatham House, Beijing has almost given up on forming alliances with Japan and South Korea.

China also saw its relationship with the Philippines deteriorate under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr who pursued closer ties with the United States.

But the poorest countries in Southeast Asia face a geopolitical and economic reality of being closer to China. According to trade relations with their larger neighbors, many are more flexible and tend to toe Beijing’s line.

Many Southeast Asian leaders have remained silent on the subject of Ukraine, as they likely will on Taiwan.

One exception is Singapore, the only country in the region to sign on to Western sanctions against Russia, in part because its leaders want to avoid a world where small countries are bullied by big powers.

However, over the past five years, China has increased its advantage over the United States for its influence in Southeast Asia, according to a recent report by the think tank Lowy Institute.

China is now more influential in all areas outside of defence, and even in the area of ​​defence, China’s relationship is growing stronger. In Cambodia, for example, China helped build a naval base.

China-Cambodia relations are also very comfortable, but Southeast Asian leaders want stability above all else, and the recent geopolitical temperature rise in the Taiwan Strait has raised concerns in some countries.

