President Erdogan turns to a healthy economy





F WHERE For the past two years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, has pursued a crazy policy of reducing inflation by making it cheaper to borrow. This is precisely the opposite of what any mainstream economist would advise, and it was never going to work. Now the recently re-elected president’s new cabinet, which includes Mehmet Simsek, a voice of economic orthodoxy, as the new treasury and finance minister, suggests his mad dash may have run its course.

Turkey now has no choice but to return to a rational basis for policy-making, Mr Simsek said on June 4, a day after his appointment to the cabinet. Such words will be music to the ears of many foreign investors, who have abandoned Turkey over the past two years. But they won’t count for much unless they’re backed by concrete steps to fix the country’s economy.

Of these, the most important would be to reverse an easing cycle that began in the fall of 2021 in which Turkey’s benchmark interest rate fell by more than ten percentage points. Interest rate cuts, ordered by Mr. Erdogan, have supported economic growth, which reached an annual rate of 4% in the first three months of this year. But they have also caused runaway inflation, which peaked at 86% last year before decelerating to 44% in April. Rate hikes would repair some of the damage and restore some confidence in the central bank. The question is whether the appointment of Mr. Simseks is the sign of a real political reversal or a facade intended to please foreign investors. For many investors, it’s already seen. Mr Simsek spent nearly a decade in Mr Erdogan’s previous cabinets, first as economy and finance minister and then as deputy prime minister, presiding over a period of record growth. But he eventually lost the president’s ear and his influence on policy-making. In 2018, he was replaced as economic adviser by the president’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak. Since then, Mr. Erdogan has been free to practice his own economic philosophy, which sees interest rates as the mother of all evil, as he once put it.

Rumors of Mr Simseks’ appointment did not check the liras slide last week. Indeed, investors believe that the central bank has no more money to intervene in the foreign exchange markets. The bank sold tens of billions of dollars to prop up the currency ahead of last month’s election, a policy that helped Erdogan secure a third term as president but depleted bank coffers. Net foreign exchange reserves fell below zero at the end of May for the first time in two decades. Taking into account currency swaps with local lenders and foreign central banks, net reserves are estimated at more than $70 billion in the red. The lira is believed to be greatly overvalued as a result. Analysts expect the currency to lose up to a third of its already much-depleted dollar value by the end of the year. Whether and when the lira stabilizes will depend on Mr. Simsek’s ability to convince Mr. Erdogan of the need to raise interest rates. It may be a tall order. The Turkish leader has vowed repeatedly, most recently on the eve of the election, that he would keep rates low as long as he is in power. The need to restructure the economy may soon be overshadowed by Mr. Erdogan’s political interests. Local elections are scheduled for next March. The decision to raise interest rates will be announced at the next monetary policy meeting of central banks, scheduled for June 22. But if the bank is about to change course, it may become clear sooner. The appointment of a new central bank governor to replace Sahap Kavcioglu, who has implemented Mr. Erdogan’s agenda to the letter for the past two years, would be an encouraging sign. One of the people is rumored to be vying for Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Goldman Sachs banker, to be the first woman appointed to the post. Mr. Kavcioglu’s days may be numbered. Turkey would be better off.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/europe/2023/06/04/president-erdogan-shifts-towards-sane-economics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos