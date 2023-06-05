Center has no intention of addressing systematic security malaise: Kharge to Modi

NEW DELHI: Growing pressure on the Center following the Odisha train tragedy that claimed the lives of 275 people, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saying that enlisting another agency without expertise shows that the government has no intention of addressing the systematic security malaise.

His remarks came a day after Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways Board had recommended that a CBI investigate the fatal accident on June 2 in Balasore district.

In his letter to Modi, the Congress leader said that all the railway minister’s empty security claims have now been exposed and ordinary passengers are seriously worried about this deterioration in security.

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge writes a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Balasore train crash. pic.twitter.com/rtc2oLOXoC ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

Kharge said the devastating train crash at Balasore has shocked the nation and the country is united in this hour of mourning but the loss of so many precious lives has shaken the conscience of every Indian.

The loss of these lives is irreparable and no amount of monetary compensation or words of condolence can compensate for this grave tragedy. But I say with remorse that instead of focusing on strengthening the railroads at the grassroots level, only superficial tweaks are being made to stay relevant.

Instead of making the railways more efficient, more advanced and more efficient, they are instead being given mother-in-law treatment, Kharge said.

He also alleged that faulty decision-making has made train travel unsafe and aggravated our people’s problems.

The statements so far and the intervention of yet another agency without the required expertise remind us of 2016 (Patna-Indore Express accident). They show that your government has no intention of addressing systemic security malaise, but rather finding diversionary tactics to derail any attempt to address accountability, he alleged.

The nation still remembers the 2016 derailment in Kanpur, where 150 people lost their lives. The Minister of Railways has asked the NIA to investigate. Subsequently, you (Modi) claimed at a campaign rally in 2017 that there had been a conspiracy. The nation was assured that the severest punishment would be inflicted. However, in 2018, the NIA closed the investigation and declined to file an indictment. The nation is still in the dark who is responsible for 150 preventable deaths? He asked.

Kharge said the train crash in Odisha was an eye opener for all of us.

All the railway minister’s empty security claims have now been exposed. Ordinary passengers are seriously concerned about this deterioration in safety. Therefore, it is incumbent on the government to determine and bring to light the real reasons that caused this serious accident.

He said the most critical step is to prioritize the installation of mandatory safety standards and equipment on rail routes to ensure the safety of our passengers and avoid a repeat of an accident like the one in Balasora.

He also highlighted several failures on the part of the railways for deteriorating safety standards citing the CAG audit report, parliamentary caucus report and vacancies in the railways.

He also questioned the government for merging the Indian Railways budget with the Union budget in 2017-18, and said it did not harm autonomy and decision-making ability. Indian Railways.

Firing volleys at the government, he said: Was this done to undermine the autonomy of the railways in order to push for reckless privatisation? Even though the privatization of the railways was repeatedly challenged during parliamentary proceedings, all concerns were ignored by bringing trains to stations under brazen privatization.

It is obvious that arbitrary decision making by governments, including the national railway plan to 2050, without any consultation or detailed discussion, is aimed at exploiting the railways and making them an easy target and fodder for corporations private.

He also questioned the railways’ decision to withdraw concessions given to the elderly, children and women during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, those in charge of your welfare and Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnav do not want to admit that there are problems. The Minister of Railways claims to have already found a root cause, yet has asked the CBI to investigate.

The CBI is supposed to investigate crimes, not rail accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot determine responsibility for technical, institutional and political failures. Additionally, they lack technical expertise in rail safety, signaling and maintenance practices, the congressional leader added.

The massive crash on June 2 involved the Coromandel Express, the SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary freight train at Odishas Bahanaga station.

At least 21 cars of the two express trains derailed.

On Sunday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others demanded Vaishnaws’ resignation.