



Police Scotland release overtime costs for Operation Booknote following Freedom of Information request from The Scotsman

By Martyn McLaughlin

Posted on Jun 5, 2023, 05:00 BST

Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland last month cost taxpayers almost £60,000 in overtime for Police Scotland, The Scotsman can reveal.

The former US president spent three days in the country visiting his golf resorts and hotels at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry in south Ayrshire, triggering a high level security operation as he traveled with his family and entourage.

Now the first details of the bill for the large-scale operation have emerged following a freedom of information request sent by The Scotsman to Police Scotland, with the force confirming that it will not recover any of the costs incurred.

He spent an estimated £57,493 beyond his normal daily budgets to oversee the 76-year-old visit to his mother’s homeland – his first time to Scotland since losing the 2020 US presidential election.

Police Scotland also incurred 2012 living expenses for their staff covering Mr Trump’s visit to his Scottish properties, the disclosure adds. The visit was described by senior officers as Operation Booknote.

Although the overall expenditure is significantly lower than the police bill for Mr Trump’s two-day visit to Turnberry in 2018, the force will not be able to recoup the money it spent this time around.

During Mr Trump’s visit when he was President, funding was provided by the Treasury on an exceptional basis as it was considered an official visit organized by the British government.

Police Scotland officers outside Turnberry Hotel during Mr Trump’s visit in May 2023. Photo: Robert Perry/Getty

But now that Mr Trump is a private citizen, no such arrangement was in place. Police Scotland have confirmed there is no cost recovery mechanism for Operation Booknote.

There was a highly visible police presence at Mr Trump’s resorts last month. Some officers were posted on the Turnberrys fairways while he played a round of golf, others patrolling the grounds around the property or guarding the entrances. Police Scotland also provided extensive escorts to and from his properties after he was flown to Aberdeen Airport and then to Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

It is possible that the overall police bill for Mr. Trump’s visit in May will increase given that the force’s final payroll for May has not yet been processed, meaning other officers could have submit other overtime requests before June.

The forces response added: The nature of policing means that officers and staff are deployed where their services are most needed. The division to which individual officers or staff belong covers the cost of their basic time and therefore there is no need to keep a record of the cost of any particular task performed. »

Police Scotland officers were stationed at the Ailsa Golf Course in Turnberry while former US President Donald Trump played a round last month. Photo: Robert Perry/Getty

The Scot also sent a Freedom of Information request to the US Secret Service for details of the costs of the visit. During Mr Trump’s tenure, his resort town of Turnberry alone received nearly 300,000 from the US federal law enforcement agency. That money includes protecting visits from Mr. Trump’s son, Eric. Mr. Trump is still entitled to Secret Service protection.

Police Scotland’s bill to cover Mr Trumps Turnberry’s visit five years ago was £3.2million, around half of which was due to overtime payments. The force had to construct watchtowers and temporary barriers, as well as perimeter patrols at Turnberry and Prestwick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/national/taxpayers-to-pick-up-five-figure-policing-bill-for-donald-trumps-visit-to-scotland-4168826 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

