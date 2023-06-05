Biden will ‘at some point’ meet Xi: US NSA

Washington:

US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan has said President Joe Biden will “at some point” meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the world’s two largest economies struggle to resolve strained bilateral relations.

In an interview on Sunday, Sullivan said, “We will hopefully soon see U.S. officials engaging at senior levels with their Chinese counterparts over the next few months to continue this work. And then at some point , we will see President Biden and President Xi come together again.

“There is nothing incompatible with, on the one hand, vigorous competition in important areas of the economy and technology, and also with ensuring that this competition does not degenerate into conflict or confrontation. . This is the firm conviction of President Biden.

The NSA remarks came just hours after Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu accused the United States of trying to destabilize the Indo-Pacific region after warships from both countries were involved in a near collision.

In an address at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Li accused Washington of ‘causing a bloc confrontation for its own interest’ and said the US and its allies were making rules to assert dominance. on the region.

Any “severe confrontation” between the United States and China would be “an unbearable catastrophe for the world”, added the Minister of Defense.

On Saturday, the United States had accused a Chinese warship of cutting in front of an American ship which was taking part in a joint exercise with the Canadian navy in the Taiwan Strait, forcing the American vessel to slow down to avoid a collision.

The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Chinese military personnel engaged in aggressive maneuvers near US military personnel near the Chinese border.

Last week, a Chinese fighter jet performed an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” during an intercept of a US spy plane in international airspace over the South China Sea. IANS