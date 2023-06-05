Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan express their condolences – Cinema Express





Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar died Sunday night due to age-related ailments. She was 94 years old. Condolences poured in for the industry player and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute. Stating that his passing left a great void in Indian cinema, the Prime Minister wrote: His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. The death of Sulochana Ji leaves a great void in the world of Indian cinema. His unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023 Amitabh Bachchan described the late actor as a sweet, generous and caring screen mother. Bachchan worked with her in Muqadddar Ka Sikander, Majboor and Reshma Aur Shera. He also revealed that he was in constant contact with her family to monitor her health as she was not well for some time. We have lost another great of our cinema world Sulochana ji.. the sweet, generous and caring mother who acted in several films with me.. she had been suffering for some time.. and this afternoon she left for his heavenly home.. I had been monitoring the state here with his family.. but finally the sad news! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances, he writes on his blog. Her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also offered his condolences over Sulochana’s death on Twitter. Sulochana ji will be remembered as an iconic actress, whose exceptional skills and elegance have had an everlasting impact in the world of Indian cinema. Om Shanthi. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene also posted on the microblogging website to remember Sulochana and said his favorite movie was the 1959 Marathi drama Sangate Aika. Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has ever seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in each film was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered, she wrote. Sulochana Tai was one of the most beloved and graceful actresses cinema has ever seen. My favorite movie will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in each film was memorable. I will miss our conversations, may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered Madhuri Said Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 4, 2023 Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and shared a photo of Sulochana, writing that the actor rules the hearts of Hindi and Marathi audiences. The news of Sulochana Didi’s death is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema, he posted in Marathi. Director Madhur Bhandarkar also posted a picture of himself with the late actor and said Sulochana personified the role of a mother in movies beautifully for over four decades. It’s a dark moment as we bid farewell to legendary actress Sulochana Tai. His invaluable contributions to #IndianCinema will always be remembered, he wrote. Sulochana made her debut with the Marathi film Sasurvas in 1946. Other Marathi films she worked in were Vahinichya Bangdia (1953) and Sangtye Aika (1959) among others. When she moved into Hindi cinema, she played several mother roles in films like Shammi Kapoors. Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Friend of Dilip Kumar (1968) and Dev Anands Jhonny Mera Naam (1970) among others. The actor’s other credits include Kora Papers (1974), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) in which she played Vinod Khanna’s mother, Himmatwala (1983) and Andar Bahar (1984), in which she played Jackie Shroff’s mother. The actor received the civil honor of Padma Shri (1999). She received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. In 2009, she received the Maharashtra Bhushan Award from the Government of Maharashtra.

