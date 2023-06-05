Politics
eijing is struggling and does not want to stimulate growth
The move will add another $22 billion to the bottom line of the budget, according to Treasury estimates.
Ultimately, the Treasury was revising its commodity price assumptions around the same time as enthusiasm for reopening trade in China and expectations that the world’s second-largest economy would experience a growth spurt after canceling its strict COVID-19 policies were peaking. .
Since mid-March, the critical price for iron ore has fallen from nearly US$135 per tonne in mid-March to just over US$100.
And commodity prices could fall further, according to the latest report from independent global macroeconomic research firm BCA Research. The report claims Chinese households are showing symptoms of falling into a liquidity trap. Although mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level in 14 years, Chinese households remain reluctant to borrow and buy real estate.
Instead, they focus on paying off their mortgages.
This is a classic sign of a liquidity trap when low interest rates are unable to stimulate credit demand and economic growth. The BCA report indicates that there are two reasons why Chinese households are not reacting to low rates. First, they already carry a lot of debt. The second reason is that they no longer expect to make money buying houses.
As the BCA report notes: When the pace of house price appreciation was consistently above mortgage rates, i.e. when carry was positive, there was a strong appetite for mortgages. But, he adds, because people no longer expect the rate of house price appreciation to exceed mortgage rates, demand for housing has fallen dramatically.
Moreover, until Chinese households begin to believe that there is a chance that real estate prices will rise significantly, they will be reluctant to borrow to buy property.
According to the BCA report, this means that the main driver of residential property sales in China remains the expected pace of house price appreciation, not mortgage rates. Therefore, a drop in borrowing costs should not change Chinese households’ current aversion to real estate.
Chinese companies are also unlikely to drive economic activity, given that companies on the mainland are already among the most indebted in the world and face weak demand.
The BCA report stresses that China’s post-pandemic economic recovery will continue to be subdued because Beijing has not flooded households with cash during the lockdowns. This explains why China’s post-lockdown consumer rebound has been more subdued than in other countries.
At the same time, the deterioration in the housing market is undermining confidence, while the decline in private business confidence will hamper private investment and hiring. In addition, infrastructure spending this year will continue to slow, as the special bond issuance quota set for local governments this year is below the 2022 level.
The BCA report also claims that Beijing’s priorities have shifted, with Chinese policymakers now focusing more on managing downside risks to the economy and preventing a sharp drop in activity, rather than on stimulation of growth.
At the same time, Beijing wants to avoid worsening structural imbalances in the economy such as high debt levels, real estate excesses and financial speculation.
The BCA report notes that since the National Congress of the Communist Party of China last October, a key word for Politburo members has been struggle, pointing to the fact that socio-political stability and geopolitical position rather than growth are the main Beijing’s priorities.
As a result, the BCA report warns investors not to expect Beijing to adopt major stimulus packages to spur growth. If the economy goes into a downward spiral, policymakers will stimulate, but they won’t take a proactive policy stance.
Moreover, the BCA report points out that the scope of monetary stimulus is limited, given the downward pressure on the Chinese yuan. If the People’s Bank were to cut interest rates aggressively, it warns, the yuan would weaken sharply, which would further undermine business and consumer confidence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/companies/financial-services/beijing-is-struggling-and-uninterested-in-boosting-economic-growth-20230604-p5ddr1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- eijing is struggling and does not want to stimulate growth
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Veteran actor Barry Newman, known for his cult 1971 action thriller ‘Vanishing Point’, dies at 92
- Homers Power LSU past Oregon St., 6-5; Tigers advance to Regional Finals – LSU
- Ivanka Trump Looks Phenomenal in Blue for the Royal Wedding in Jordan
- Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after strong US jobs report WSOC TV
- Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switch to iPhone, Galaxy due to critical bug: Google is sabotaging itself!
- Indian scientists discover blood test that identifies Alzheimer’s risk
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan express their condolences – Cinema Express
- Boris Johnson should use public funds appropriately, says minister | Boris Johnson
- DVIDS – News – US and UK Navies Respond to Merchant Ship’s Distress Call in the Strait of Hormuz
- Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood celebrities are killing summer fashion in floral dresses, that’s all we need