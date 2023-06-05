eijing is struggling and does not want to stimulate growth

The move will add another $22 billion to the bottom line of the budget, according to Treasury estimates.

Ultimately, the Treasury was revising its commodity price assumptions around the same time as enthusiasm for reopening trade in China and expectations that the world’s second-largest economy would experience a growth spurt after canceling its strict COVID-19 policies were peaking. .

Since mid-March, the critical price for iron ore has fallen from nearly US$135 per tonne in mid-March to just over US$100.

And commodity prices could fall further, according to the latest report from independent global macroeconomic research firm BCA Research. The report claims Chinese households are showing symptoms of falling into a liquidity trap. Although mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level in 14 years, Chinese households remain reluctant to borrow and buy real estate.

Instead, they focus on paying off their mortgages.

This is a classic sign of a liquidity trap when low interest rates are unable to stimulate credit demand and economic growth. The BCA report indicates that there are two reasons why Chinese households are not reacting to low rates. First, they already carry a lot of debt. The second reason is that they no longer expect to make money buying houses.

As the BCA report notes: When the pace of house price appreciation was consistently above mortgage rates, i.e. when carry was positive, there was a strong appetite for mortgages. But, he adds, because people no longer expect the rate of house price appreciation to exceed mortgage rates, demand for housing has fallen dramatically.

Moreover, until Chinese households begin to believe that there is a chance that real estate prices will rise significantly, they will be reluctant to borrow to buy property.

According to the BCA report, this means that the main driver of residential property sales in China remains the expected pace of house price appreciation, not mortgage rates. Therefore, a drop in borrowing costs should not change Chinese households’ current aversion to real estate.

Chinese companies are also unlikely to drive economic activity, given that companies on the mainland are already among the most indebted in the world and face weak demand.

The BCA report stresses that China’s post-pandemic economic recovery will continue to be subdued because Beijing has not flooded households with cash during the lockdowns. This explains why China’s post-lockdown consumer rebound has been more subdued than in other countries.

At the same time, the deterioration in the housing market is undermining confidence, while the decline in private business confidence will hamper private investment and hiring. In addition, infrastructure spending this year will continue to slow, as the special bond issuance quota set for local governments this year is below the 2022 level.

The BCA report also claims that Beijing’s priorities have shifted, with Chinese policymakers now focusing more on managing downside risks to the economy and preventing a sharp drop in activity, rather than on stimulation of growth.

At the same time, Beijing wants to avoid worsening structural imbalances in the economy such as high debt levels, real estate excesses and financial speculation.

The BCA report notes that since the National Congress of the Communist Party of China last October, a key word for Politburo members has been struggle, pointing to the fact that socio-political stability and geopolitical position rather than growth are the main Beijing’s priorities.

As a result, the BCA report warns investors not to expect Beijing to adopt major stimulus packages to spur growth. If the economy goes into a downward spiral, policymakers will stimulate, but they won’t take a proactive policy stance.

Moreover, the BCA report points out that the scope of monetary stimulus is limited, given the downward pressure on the Chinese yuan. If the People’s Bank were to cut interest rates aggressively, it warns, the yuan would weaken sharply, which would further undermine business and consumer confidence.