Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress Speaker Kharge writes to Prime Minister Modi, asks “Why have serious red flags been ignored”?

Growing pressure on the Center following the Odisha train tragedy that claimed the lives of 275 people, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saying that enlisting another agency without expertise shows that the government has no intention of addressing the systematic security malaise.

In his letter, he said, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s “all empty safety allegations” have now been “exposed” and the government must shine a light on the real reasons that caused the serious accident. He also denounced the Minister of Railways for seeking a CBI investigation, saying the law enforcement agency was supposed to investigate crimes, not train accidents.

“Officials – yourself and Railways Minister Vaishnaw – do not want to admit there are problems,” the Congress leader said.

“The Minister of Railways claims to have already found a root cause, yet has asked the CBI to investigate. The CBI is supposed to investigate crimes, not rail accidents. The CBI, or any other agency charged with law enforcement, cannot determine responsibility for technical, institutional and political failures,” Kharge explained.

Additionally, they lack technical expertise in rail safety, signaling and maintenance practices, he said.

“The statements so far and the intervention of another agency without the required expertise remind us of 2016 (Patna-Indore Express accident). They show that your government has no intention of addressing the systemic malaise in but instead finds tactical diversions to derail any attempt at accountability,” he alleged. “The nation still remembers the 2016 derailment in Kanpur where 150 people lost their lives. The Minister of Railways asked the NIA to investigate a campaign rally in 2017 that there was a ‘conspiracy.’ The nation was assured that the strictest punishment would be meted out. However, in 2018, the NIA closed the investigation and declined to file a complaint. The nation is still in the dark — who is responsible for 150 preventable deaths?” He asked. There are serious concerns among ordinary passengers over this deterioration in railroad safety, the Congress leader said.

Kharge said the devastating train crash at Balasore has shocked the nation and the country is united in this hour of mourning but the loss of so many precious lives has shaken the conscience of every Indian.

“Therefore, it is incumbent on the government to determine and bring to light the real reasons that caused this serious accident,” he said.

“The loss of these lives is irreparable and no amount of monetary compensation or words of condolence can compensate for this grave tragedy. But I say with remorse that instead of focusing on strengthening the railways at the grassroots level, only superficial retouching is done to keep it up to date.

“Instead of making the railways more efficient, more advanced and more efficient, they are instead being given mother-in-law treatment,” Kharge said.

He also alleged that faulty decision-making has made train travel unsafe and aggravated our people’s problems.

Kharge said the latest CAG audit report specifically mentions how between 2017-18 and 2020-21 about seven out of 10 train accidents occurred due to derailment.

“But this has been wrongfully ignored. Between 2017 and 2021 there has been no Rail and Weld (track maintenance) testing for safety at East Coast Railways. Why have these serious red flags been ignored? ” he said.

Despite all the revolutionary advancements in transportation, Indian Railways are still a lifeline for all ordinary Indians, he said.

It is not only the most reliable mode of transport but also the most economical and it is remarkable how the railways carry passengers equivalent to the entire population of Australia every day, he said. he noted.

The accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a freight train on Friday left 275 dead and more than 1,100 injured.

