Ex-adviser bursts Trump’s bubble over Kim Jong Un’s love letters





John Bolton, who served as Donald Trump’s national security adviser, suggested on Sunday that the love letters the former president often claims to have received from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un were in fact not the real deal .

Bolton, speaking to Jim Acosta on CNN, said: There is no doubt in my mind these letters were written by a Communist Party hacker from the agitprop office of the North Korean Workers’ Party.

But Trump fell in love with the letters and believed they were actually from Kim, Bolton said, because they were filled with phrases like Your Excellency and things like that.

Trump just thought they were love letters. I mean, I just shook my head. I couldn’t do much more, Bolton continued. I just don’t think he understands what he’s up against when facing a tough man in contemporary international affairs. Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping. He just doesn’t know what room he’s in.

Watch the interview here:

Bolton said Trump’s praise of Kim was further proof that he is unfit to step into the White House for a second time.

It is not a joke. Kim Jong Un is a cruel dictator. Its people are among the poorest in the world, Bolton noted. It builds nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles intended to be able to strike the United States and intimidate its regional neighbors.

It’s not someone you’re friends with. It just shows that Trump has no real understanding of the depth of the threat Kim Jong Un poses, and that’s why four more years of Trump in control of foreign policy would be extraordinarily dangerous for the United States, a- he added.

Bolton served in Trump’s White House from April 2018 to September 2019, but has since become a fierce critic of his former boss.

Last month, Bolton suggested that Trump’s claim that foreign leaders like him was not true. I was in those rooms with him when he met those leaders. I think they think he’s a laughing fool, he said.

