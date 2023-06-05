The complex relationship of the European Union with China

The United States is the European Union’s (EU) closest ally and defense partner, and the relationship between the two has grown even stronger through its united support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion. At the same time, economic ties between the EU and China have continued to grow, even during the pandemic years. In 2022, the volume of trade between the EU and China reached 856.3 billion. Discussions within the EU continue to rage as the bloc and its core member states reassess their relationship with China amid rising tensions and strategic rivalry between the United States and China. How should the EU position itself, and does the EU have a grand strategy to determine its role in an increasingly complex and contested world?

Introduction

Reducing risks and not decoupling is how European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sees the EU’s economic relations with China. While on the strategic front, French President Emmanuel Macron has been a strong advocate of the EU’s strategic autonomy and the idea of ​​a unified defense system in an increasingly complex and contested world, Macron was simultaneously celebrated by President Xi Jinping and enthusiastically welcomed students from Sun Yat-Sen University during his first official visit to China after the pandemic.

Since China lifted its COVID-19 restrictions at the end of 2022, there has also been a flurry of visits from various other European leaders. More importantly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led the pack with his 24-hour trip to China in November. Scholz’s visit came at a time when Europe was witnessed a strong call to fundamentally rethink its engagement with China amid the war in Ukraine and the autocratic turn and growing assertiveness of Chinese foreign policy. For example, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, both of the Green Party, were drafting a new China strategy paper arguing for a tougher stance on China.

Critics also objected to Scholz’s visit on economic grounds. They saw his visit to China, accompanied by a business delegation of German CEOs, in the wake of what they see as the dubious policy of Wende durch Handel (change through trade). This policy, carried out under the chancellery of Angela Merkel, was based on the conviction that close economic ties with China could encourage the latter to become more liberal and democratic. Others, however, viewed Scholz’s visit as a pragmatic gesture to signal China’s importance as an economic partner of Europe. China is Germany’s largest trading partner, and it is not in Germany’s interest to follow the US intention to decouple from China. Decoupling would cause significant economic disruption, as Germany is also heavily invested in China. The strategy favored by the EU and Germany is risk reduction, which consists of reducing dependence on China in critical sectors and consciously diversifying production towards other economic partners.

The flurry of visits from European leaders, including Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez, reflected EU concerns about its own economic future and China’s importance in shaping the EU’s economic fortunes. Another recurring theme throughout these visits is determining the extent of China’s support for Russia. Expressed in the diplomatic language encouraging China to use its P5 status to play a more constructive role in resolving the war in Ukraine, European leaders, to varying degrees of candor, wanted the Chinese to understand how Chinese support for the Russia could complicate EU-China relations.

From the outside, we get a glimpse of the EU’s thinking and outlook on its relationship with Beijing. But what is the EU’s grand strategy and how will it navigate the increasingly tense and all-out strategic competition between the US and China?

The grand strategy of the EU, or is there one?

THE 2003 European Security Strategy (SES) marked the EU’s first attempt to think strategically about its role as an international actor contributing to global security. Europe saw itself in an ideal position: prosperous, secure and free and ready to share responsibility for global security and building a better world. One of the key principles of the EU Grand Strategy in the ESS was to work with partners towards effective multilateralism to address threats from failed states, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and international terrorism. EU actions were aimed at shaping norms and rules on the international scene. Twenty years later, the European strategic landscape is very different. The EU now faces a brutal and brutal war on the European continent and has to deal with an increasingly belligerent Russia. Globally, the strategic rivalry between the United States and China is creating unprecedented challenges. The United States remains the EU’s most important ally and strategic partner, while China is the EU’s most important economic partner. To effectively address all these challenges, the EU needs to rethink its priorities and its approach to the outside world.

In 2019, the EU came to the appreciation that China is not only a partner but also a competitor, especially in the fields of technologies, and increasingly a systemic rival. China’s close relationship with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and the United States’ portrayal of the war as a war between democracies and autocracies led many EU member states to view China primarily as a systemic rival. The EU’s overreliance on the US and US-led NATO to deal with the Russian threat has led some to question whether the EU has completely lost its own strategic autonomy and came dangerously close to becoming an American vassal.

Yet recent visits to China by key EU leaders underscore the EU’s continued struggle to find its own middle way in navigating intensifying great-power competition. As the world moved from a short period of unipolarity to a new era of multipolarity, the EU continued to struggle to consolidate its pole position within this emerging global landscape.

Macron stressed the importance of the EU forging its own strategic independence and distancing itself from simmering tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. His remarks may have sparked controversy, but they are a starting point for the EU to seriously re-examine its role as a global player, what it stands for and how it can work with partners to rebuild trust. , promote stability and development, and jointly address common challenges.

From unipolarity to multipolarity to multilateralism

Approaching its relations with China and the United States in the context of the strategic rivalry between the two, the EU must decide for itself whether it is in its strategic interest to stand resolutely on the side of the United States. and to help maintain American primacy (and in the minds of some Europeans, Western primacy) or whether it is time for Europeans to truly embrace a diverse and complex world in which rules and principles can be established , of course with great difficulty and a need for compromise, to support the idea of ​​a peaceful coexistence in which no actor is clearly supreme and should be bound by the rules that have been established.

The EU has always emphasized effective multilateralism as an approach to global relations. If the Union is indeed faithful to the maxim that multilateralism is in its DNA, it should clearly be in its interest to opt for the latter course. And only by placing itself firmly in the pursuit of peaceful multilateral coexistence can the EU work with a range of diverse partners in the Indo-Pacific, from ASEAN to Japan and India. , and other key players in the Global South. Such collaboration could help reduce tensions between the United States and China and find a path to lasting peace. Given the EU’s strength as one of the largest trading and economic blocs (representing almost 16% of world trade and 15% of world GDP), it is in the Union’s strategic interest to pursue its quest for an open, free and fair politics. trade as a path to global development and a vehicle for greater collaboration on various challenges. With this in mind, the EU should engage in calibrated engagement with China and the US, ready to push back against China’s unfair and unsustainable trade practices and unwanted US securitization of anything and everything. with China. The EU should use its market power for thoughtful strategic purposes and intensify its engagement with other middle powers to ensure that the fate of the world is not determined by an exaggerated rivalry between the United States and China.

Dr. Yeo Lay Hwee is Director of the European Union Center in Singapore, Senior Fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and Deputy Senior Fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

