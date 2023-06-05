An early investigation reveals the opacity in the management of the Covid crisis





In the United Kingdom, the hearings for the public inquiry into the management of the Covid crisis will begin in ten days. The country was particularly hard hit in the first year of the pandemic, when it was led by Boris Johnson. In the viewfinder, a government by WhatsApp.

Report by Emeline Vin, correspondent for RFI London Boris Johnson resigned last year. Rishi Sunak now leads the government. Now, the new British executive has engaged in a legal battle with the team in charge of this public inquiry. Baroness Hallett, who is leading this public inquiry, is demanding access to all government correspondence from the time of the first lockdown. All the messages exchanged between ministers and advisers, their notebooks, their diaries… However, during the pandemic and since, a lot of conversations – and decisions! – have taken their place in WhatsApp, the much simpler instant messaging application in the era of widespread telework. So the government refuses to broadcast everything as a whole. The argument is that most of the messages had nothing to do with Covid, so Lady Hallett is not allowed to see them. The baroness considers that it is she who must decide. Now that the deadline for filing documents has passed, it is up to the courts to decide. Note that Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister, delivered boxes with notebooks, diaries and a few messages. But the messages of the first confinement are not taken up, since apparently his phone had been hacked. Differences between Boris Johnson and his former ministers Boris Johnson is confronted with his former colleagues and collaborators. This does not give a very good impression of the government of the time. Last week, several newspapers made headlines accusing the government of a “vast cover-up”, of trying to hide what really happened during the lockdown. Covid-19 has killed over 200,000 people in the UK. For the executive, the question is not the content of the documents, but above all the impact of the decision. You don’t want to set a precedent. At present, most archives remain sealed for several decades, except in special cases, such as public inquiries. As in this case the line between the personal and the professional is much more blurred, since everything went through the same application, Downing Street fears that Baroness Hallett will discover sensitive, embarrassing or simply private information about ministers and civil servants. And that in the end, this information ends up in the public domain. The opposition points to “governance by WhatsApp It’s clear that third-party apps – of which WhatsApp is just one example – are playing an increasingly important role in decision-making. This raises the question of transparency and the right of citizens to information. How can these official conversations be archived? There is still a legal void. There are also, of course, all the issues related to the security and durability of data shared by third-party applications. And then there is the very way in which decisions are made: everything goes much faster on the Internet, but do we have the right guarantees? The opposition here criticizes the “governance of WhatsApp”. New instructions were issued in March: Ministers, civil servants and staff should “avoid” using unofficial communication channels “wherever possible”. There is no prohibition and, above all, there is still no official status for these communications. This public inquiry will last three years.

