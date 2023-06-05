Every nation should think above vested interests for climate protection PM Modi

Every country in the world should think above vested interests in protecting the global climate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said virtually on Monday.

In his World Environment Day speech, he said that this awareness towards climate change is not confined to India alone, global support for the initiative is growing all over the world.

Prime Minister Modi said that developing and underdeveloped countries in the world are suffering from the faulty policies of a few developed countries.

For decades, no country has been able to stop this attitude of some developed countries,” he said, welcoming that India has raised the issue of climate justice before each of these countries.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India in the 21st century is moving forward with a very clear roadmap for climate change and environmental protection.

Emphasizing that India has created a balance between present needs and future vision, he said necessary aid has been provided to the poorest of the poor while huge steps have been taken keeping in mind. mind the energy needs of the future.

He remembers making a request to the global community on Environment Day last year where he asked to share innovative solutions to bring about climate-friendly behavior change in individuals and communities.

Modi expressed his joy that thousands of colleagues, including students, researchers, experts from different fields, professionals, NGOs and ordinary citizens from around 70 countries, shared their views and measurable solutions and scalable.