Republican parties cancel divorce with Donald Trump





In a 2014 Psychology Today column, journalist Rita Watson spoke of a growing phenomenon of undivorced couples, husbands and wives who remain married but live apart or drift into extramarital affairs. In 2010, a New York Times article described how even longtime estranged couples are irrefutably bound by contractual ties on issues such as taxes, pensions, Social Security and health care.

Not Divorced sums up the political purgatory that many Republican voters find themselves in with Donald Trump. Yes, a recent compilation of national Republican primary polls published by FiveThirtyEight shows that even after darling GOP donor Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy for president, Republican primary voters still prefer Trump. But just because they’re not ready to give up on the former president doesn’t mean it’s a happily ever after that will lead Trump to the 2024 primary.

You don’t need national polls to know that Republican voters care about the economy more than any other issue. In all fairness, a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in January showed that more than 75% of all Americans cited the economy as their number one concern. But ahead of the November 2022 election, most Democratic voters ranked abortion (75%) as a higher priority than the economy (65%), while 92% of Republicans place the economy above All.

Granted, some Republicans are getting hot and bothered about social issues. And school choice is a defining (and winning) issue for the party. But when polls indicate Republicans are focused on the economy as the biggest voting issue, here’s what they mean: A typical GOP voter wakes up every morning trying to figure out how to fill the gas tank. to access a job that pays a salary that buys less than before. Most of what they see on the news makes them livid, but poor economic conditions prevent them from living the life they want. They don’t want government subsidies. They want to earn their success. Many believe that the answer to these economic problems lies in the elimination of President Joe Biden.

In dozens of private conversations I’ve had with Republican voters in my public policy work, one of the main recurring sentiments voiced about President Trump was this: I don’t want Trump. I also don’t want $5 a gallon gas, record inflation, or a constant downward spiral in my retirement. Many Republicans constantly worry that Trump is the only one who can beat Biden, so for now they stick with him. It is the political non-divorce of rights.

Yes, there are still diehard MAGA voters who would be loyal to Donald Trump even if he shot puppies on the White House lawn. But those voters are overrated by both Biden and the media. In a Grinnell College poll last fall, only 17% of voters identified as MAGA.

In Pennsylvania, Republican voters proved in the May primary that they would take a better alternative to Trump, even by proxy. No, the former president wasn’t running, but the Trumpy candidates (read: candidates who publicly aligned themselves with President Trump) did and lost.

In the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Republican primary, respected Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Carluccio defeated Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough. McCullough was a die-hard Trumper who bragged about being the only judge in the entire country to issue an order suspending certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

In Washington County near Pittsburgh, once considered a MAGA stronghold, Trump-aligned GOP county commissioner candidates lost their primaries to more grassroots conservative Republicans.

Pennsylvania could also usher in a Trump snap faster than other states. Even before announcing his presidential bid, DeSantis led Trump in some Pennsylvania polls by 5 points. November 2024 is 18 months away and the polls will change. In May 2007, then-candidate Barack Obama barely beat undeclared candidate Al Gore and he (Obama) trailed favorite Hillary Clinton awfully.

As a candidate, President Obama inspired people. He had an uplifting vision for the country. A candidate who brings both inspiration and optimism always counts.

Another factor for Republicans to consider: Biden is vulnerable. Watching an American president physically weaken is hard to see. It also amplifies his greatest political flaw: Biden has failed to define how the Democrats’ agenda or lack thereof can improve people’s lives.

Biden does not represent the best and brightest in our country. He does not inspire hope. You don’t need Donald Trump to defeat him. A presidential candidate who serves America’s ideals rather than themselves or factions within a political party might win more than Republicans.

DeSantis took his own side when he returned the Florida state budget to Republicans and told them they had done a poor job and insisted they cut it to help taxpayers. Nikki Haley signed a bill that removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Capitol building forever. Mike Pence bravely protected and defended the US Constitution on January 6, 2021, as Vice President despite the very clear risks to his personal safety and political aspirations. And US Senator Tim Scott rose from poverty to become a US presidential candidate; he also daily challenges the vile identity politics of the left that demeans and degrades black Americans who dare to join Lincoln’s party.

Each demonstrated a type of leadership that could restore voters’ confidence in American leadership. And each could be the kind of exciting new political partner who could motivate Republicans to finally sign the papers for their long divorce from Trump.

