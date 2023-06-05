Watch John Bolton devastated Donald Trump





Former Ambassador John Bolton ripped Trump for being in over his head with dictators like Kim Jong-un telling Republican presidential candidates Trump should not be reappointed.

Video of Bolton on CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta:

Bolton spoke about Trump and dictators: “Well, we saw some warning signs in Trump’s reaction to those letters Kim sent him before the Singapore summit and then after. And now there’s no doubt in my mind those letters were written by a communist party hack in the North Korean Workers’ Party agitprop, but they were filled with phrases like Your Excellency and he thought they were love letters. I shook my head. I don’t think he understands what he comes up against when confronting the tough men of contemporary international affairs. Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, XI Jinping, he just doesn’t know which room he is in.

Bolton later explained why Trump needed to be arrested and the issue with the RNC requiring a loyalty pledge to participate in proceedings, “I would not support that pledge. I will not support Donald Trump. Think he did tremendous damage to the country and certainly to the Republican Party in the four years he served. A second term, I think, but all of that is fixable. But four more years of Donald Trump could do significant permanent damage to the country and the Republican Party. That’s why I think everyone in this race shouldn’t spend their time picking on each other. They have to convince Republican primary voters that the job here is to keep Trump from being renominated.

John Bolton worked in the Trump administration. He was there. Bolton has seen it with his own eyes, so when he makes Trump look like a simpleton who was easily duped by authoritarian propaganda, it’s worth listening to. Former Amb. Bolton was also right that Republican presidential candidates should focus on stopping Trump instead of shooting each other.

This is the world we live in now where the neo-con John Bolton who pushed for the invasion of Iraq now sounds like a moderate voice supporting Ukraine against Russia and arguing that Trump must be stopped.

The Republican Party is so far removed from the mainstream that, on some issues, John Bolton is a centrist in US foreign policy.

