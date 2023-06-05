Latest from Trump today: Trump slammed over Kim Jong-un as Nikki Haley berates rivals over Putin





Related: Competing Against Donald Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump is facing criticism from his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination after he congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his country’s admission to the board of the World Health Organization.

Reacting during a campaign appearance in Iowa, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said: I was surprised to see that. I mean, one, Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator.

Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, responded just as strongly during a CNN town hall event, remarking: Kim Jong-un is a thug. I don’t think dictators are to be congratulated.

The former South Carolina governor, the only woman in the race, also took to task her competitors for their comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying for them to sit there and to say it’s a territorial dispute, it just isn’t, or to say we have to stay neutral.

It is in the interest of our national security that Ukraine wins.

Mr. Trump continues to lead the field among potential Republican primary voters with 49% support, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Mr. DeSantis is next with 19% and Ms. Haley a distant second with 4%.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1685961900McEnany v Trump: What Happened?

In a moment that shocked some but came as no surprise to others, Donald Trump last week turned on his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, for allegedly releasing inaccurate polling numbers.

Ms. McEnany, who served as the former president’s fourth press secretary, was known as one of his most loyal aides and staunch advocates, something she continued when she joined Fox News in as a contributor after losing the 2020 election and leaving office.

Nonetheless, Mr. Trump did not throw a punch in a Truth Social Post, complaining about a segment on his show in which he claimed she misreported the extent of his lead over Ron DeSantis.

You can read more about their falling out below.

Joe Sommerlad5 June 2023 11:45

1685960157Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F Kennedy Jr for President

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has officially endorsed anti-vaxxer and bitcoin enthusiast Robert F Kennedy Jr for president.

Mr Dorsey shared a YouTube link on Sunday to a Fox News interview with John F Kennedy’s 69-year-old nephew titled Robert F Kennedy Jr Says He Can Beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.

Mr Dorsey quote tweeted the link, commenting: It can and will.

RFK Jr announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in April and began campaigning for the first time last week.

Maroosha Muzaffar has more.

Joe Sommerlad5 June 2023 11:15

1685958322Nikki Haley berates Trump for supporting thug Kim Jong-un and sitting on a fence over Ukraine

Donald Trump is facing criticism from his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination after he congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his country’s admission to the board of the World Health Organization.

Reacting during a campaign appearance in Iowa, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said: I was surprised to see that. I mean, one, Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator.

Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, responded just as strongly during a CNN town hall event, remarking: Kim Jong-un is a thug. I don’t think dictators are to be congratulated.

(AP)

The former South Carolina governor, the only woman in the race, also took to task her competitors for their comments about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying for them to sit there and to say it’s a territorial dispute, it just isn’t, or to say we have to stay neutral.

It is in the interest of our national security that Ukraine wins.

Mr. Trump continues to lead the field among potential Republican primary voters with 49% support, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Mr. DeSantis is next with 19% and Ms. Haley a distant second with 4%.

Joe Sommerlad5 June 2023 10:45

1685954700Trump makes misleading claim New York silence case could be dropped

In an all-caps 12:24 p.m. article on Truth Social on Sunday, Mr. Trump wrote that legal experts say Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will have to drop his weak and maligned case against Trump.

Mr Trump claimed that DA financial crimes investigator Jeremy Rosenberg colluded with a disgraced, disbarred and convicted felon and perjurer, referring to his former lawyer turned bitter enemy Michael Cohen.

The outburst came shortly after a New York Post article was published claiming that Mr. Rosenberg had been suspended by the prosecutors’ office for his contact with Mr. Cohen.

Megan Sheets5 June 2023 09:45

1685947500The case of the missing classified document

Donald Trump’s attorneys were unable to locate the classified document described in a 2021 recording of a conversation that is now in the possession of prosecutors, CNN reports.

Earlier this week, the network announced that there was a recording of the former president acknowledging that he kept a classified Pentagon document outlining a potential attack on Iran.

Citing two sources, CNN is now reporting that Mr. Trump’s lawyers could not find the document he was referring to when they turned over documents in mid-March in response to a federal subpoena relating to the investigation.

Oliver O’Connell5 June 2023 07:45

1685940300ICYMI: DeSantis defines woke up after Trump claims half the people can’t’

Ron DeSantis has released his definition of his favorite word – awake – days after Donald Trump said half the world couldn’t define it.

Look, we know what revival is, it’s a form of cultural Marxism, DeSantis told NBC News reporter Dasha Burns during a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday.

It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on truth. And how it infected the institutions, and it corrupted the institutions. So you have to be ready to fight the revival, we did it in Florida, and we proudly consider ourselves the state where the revival is going to die.

Two days earlier, Mr Trump had fired a veiled swipe at the Florida governor criticizing the excessive use of the Republican buzzword at his own campaign event in Iowa on Thursday.

Megan Sheets5 June 2023 05:45

1685933100Federal judge recuses himself from Disney v DeSantis

A federal judge assigned to preside over Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recused himself from the case, citing a relative who owns stock in the company, according to an order filed June 2.

US District Judge Mark E Walker, who was appointed to federal court by Barack Obama, responded to a motion from Mr DeSantis’ legal team asking that he be removed from the case.

Alex Woodward has the details.

Oliver O’Connell5 June 2023 03:45

1685929552DeSantis condemns Trump for congratulating murderous dictator Kim Jong-un

Congratulations to Kim Jung Un! the former president wrote on Truth Social, misspelling his name while sharing news of the admission.

The post drew immediate condemnation from GOP presidential hopefuls and state party leaders — including his 2024 chief rival, Ron DeSantis.

Asked about the message at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday, the Florida governor said: I was surprised to see this. I mean, one, Kim Jong-un is a murderous dictator.

Mr DeSantis noted that North Korea recently sentenced a family with a young child to life in prison – before transferring their sentence to the WHO.

Megan Sheets5 June 2023 02:45

1685925900Trump reacts to report that Pence will not face charges over classified documents

I’m at least as innocent as him.

Oliver O’Connell5 June 2023 01:45

1685922352Classified documents grand jury set to meet this week

The news signals that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the former president may be one step closer to a possible indictment, according to NBC News.

The grand jury has been hearing evidence and testimony for several months, but recently took a break, according to the report.

Megan Sheets5 June 2023 00:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-news-today-classified-documents-b2351369.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos