What steps can Pakistan take to prevent chaos and total chaos?





The PTI is visibly collapsing. Every passing day sees senior members abandon their overlord. Those who have always served power were terrified once the establishment turned May 9 into Pakistani September 11. Smarter members have already jumped overboard.

We don’t need to worry too much about them; they will soon be rescued by innocently passing ships. These could carry Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N] or the flag of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), or perhaps that of politician Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) [who is rumoured to have plans to launch a new party] or Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam group) [PML-Q]. . . . Maybe also Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) or Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Who knows?

Despite the well-fed jinn by his side, the great Khan won’t fare so well. He has more stamina than his former lieutenants but his multiple contradictions have caught up with him. Like Colin Powell waving a sheaf of papers proving Saddam Hussein had WMDs, he too had proof that America orchestrated his ouster.

Nonetheless, he is currently busy sending SOS messages to senators on Capitol Hill. His fatal mistake was not to anticipate the seriousness with which the military would react to agitated divisions.

Earlier this week, in a BBC interview, Mr Khan revealed that the military has ruled Pakistan for 70 years. This is hardly breaking news. That in 2018 he rose to power high on his shoulders was not mentioned. But three years later he changed his earlier policy to a no-favorite policy; The Imran project had failed.

And so, in an intemperate moment, Khan said that only animals can be neuter not realizing that neuter doesn’t mean neutered. As he has now discovered, baiting those with big teeth can be dangerous.

Of course, we know that the violence of May 9 had nothing to do with democracy, a freer press and media, the fight against corruption or land reform. Since Khan’s ouster, the protests of the PTI have been just one thing to bring him back to the throne he says was divinely gifted to him.

Despite Khan’s hypocrisy and contradictions, persecuting the PTI is a bad idea. The same goes for the military regime that Pakistan paid for through its nose.

The downsides are there for all to see, including losing half the country in 1971. Khan never noticed until he was released. But, to be fair, none of the Pakistan Democratic Movement parties ever did either.

It’s time to change. Pakistan’s geopolitical importance has diminished and nuclear weapons impress no one. A crazy foreign policy in particular waging secret wars against neighbors is no longer an option. Moving from a war economy to a peace economy will not be easy. But now that America is out and China refuses to step into its shoes, there is no other option.

Economic collapse is 100% certain. Certainly, at first glance, life goes on normally. SUVs monopolize the roads and high-end restaurants thrive. For the wealthy, the devaluation of the currency means that, compared to two years ago, they now have to find twice as many rupees to support their children studying in America. In another year, this amount could double.

But for millions of ordinary people, the collapse has halved their pensions and those might mean nothing. The lowest strata of society now face the specter of starvation. Begging has visibly increased. The worst happens.

Prevent chaos and mayhem

At this point, only one question is important: what measures can prevent total chaos? Until a post-election government takes office, what can an interim government do if it is responsible and benevolent?

First, turn on the sirens and prepare for an emergency landing. And so round up the experts, which means first firing the current finance minister, Ishaq Dar, and then hiring someone in touch with reality.

Economists familiar with Pakistan’s problems say Dar understands party politics perfectly but has no idea about economics. His shoddy response to famed economist Atif Mians’ criticism revealed his caliber. It defies common sense to publicly blame the IMF for price hikes while pestering it for an additional $1.1 billion loan.

Second, show empathy for those who are crushed by the inflationary burden. Throwing sacks of flour from a moving truck and triggering food riots is not the solution. Wealth pumps taking from the poor and giving to the rich still work. Designing and implementing highly targeted and non-divertable subsidies has become urgent.

Third, close loopholes that allow tax evaders to circumvent existing laws. In particular, that agriculture should not be taxed and that the granting of special concessions to military enterprises should be nonsense. The brazen refusal of taxation by traders and retailers must be overcome by force if need be.

Fourth, cut by about two-thirds the heavily overstretched federal government staff. Shahid Kardar, a former Governor of the State Bank, wrote of shocking armies of unskilled labor employed by federal and provincial governments.

Countless departments and divisions are superfluous. Not only do these resources gobble up, but they also increase the cost of doing business. Logic says that the 18th Amendment would have resulted in a smaller federal government but, on the contrary, the size has since doubled.

Fifth, don’t scoff at justice. The May 9 rioters were not TTP terrorists and should not be tried in terrorism courts. Punishing them may be justifiable, but only after they are allowed to defend themselves in fair and transparent trials with access to their legal advice.

While it is reasonable to delay the elections for a few months, the Sharif government must soon announce a firm date. Otherwise, trust in the government, now at an all-time low, will erode even further.

In addition, right-wing elements of the PTI, lured into the party by Khan’s religious rhetoric, could join violent extremist groups who believe in the power of guns rather than the ballot box.

Imran Khan is paying the price for his pride and arrogance. He is unlikely to get a second chance. But it’s a moment of dark reflection, not rejoicing. We need to understand how difficult the path ahead is.

If by some miracle some sort of unity emerges at the political level, Pakistan will still be stuck with dysfunctional institutions and a broken economy. But if we remain as deeply divided as we are now, today’s grim situation will become much grimmer.

Pervez Hoodbhoy is a physicist and writer based in Islamabad.

This article originally appeared on Dawn.

