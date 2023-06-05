For the next pandemic, we need soldiers in charge, not politicians

A few years ago I overheard one of the government’s senior science advisers discussing a possible pandemic. It wasn’t a question of whether, he said. It was when. I wish I had taken more opinions. And then, what could I have done? What could the government have done? More importantly, we must look to the future. What could be done to prevent, or at least mitigate, future global health crises? Even if the alarming rumors about China turn out to be vastly exaggerated, chances are we are once again in the business of when, not if.

Given this, it made sense for the government to mount an inquiry – as long as it has the right mandate and the right agenda. At present, this seems to be in doubt. Boris Johnson always makes a good copy. Parties and breaking the rules in Downing Street or Checkers can be guaranteed to titillate readers. It will also enrage some of those who have been kept apart from their dying loved ones, unable to bring comfort or receive consolation. More titles, more emotion.

Yet all of this ultimately doesn’t matter. How much social distancing took place in the various gardens, who did what at Sue Gray’s karaoke machine: although Lady Hallett may have to deal with some of this, the vital questions lie elsewhere. We must remember a crucial point. History is written backwards but lived backwards. Hindsight can tell us what should have happened. But decisions had to be made quickly with limited information. Above all, we did not know how serious the Covid was going to become. Was it the equivalent of a flu epidemic, which could kill a few thousand people – mostly frail or elderly – in a severe epidemic during the winter? Or were we dealing with the Spanish flu, which could kill millions of people?

It is therefore much more important to learn from the past than to salivate at its misdeeds. Obviously, errors have occurred and should not automatically be excused. It is hard to believe that the decision to empty the hospital beds of the elderly could ever be justified. Even so, everyone should remember the pressure of events.

Three issues stand out: supply, containment and medical recourse. In the case of procurement, it is likely that mistakes were made and money was wasted. But think about the circumstances. The NHS decides, say, it needs another million scrubs, straight away. He tries to identify the manufacturers, and there are two immediate problems. The first is payment. The manufacturers ensure that the NHS would normally pay in 90 days. Sellers would prefer to have payment by yesterday, and other customers are happy to oblige.

The second is demand. As payment terms settle, the whole world is looking for the Covid-related kit. Orthodox suppliers are overwhelmed so there is a search for alternatives. It turns out that some of them are stronger on promises than on delivery. There are even allegations of corruption. If these are true, let the prosecution authorities get to work. But if this is just a crisis creating chaos, what should we expect? At the start of World War II, many procurement decisions went wrong, money was wasted.

And there is another parallel. Some ministers, officials and commanders fell below the level of events. There have been similar cases during Covid. Before it started, Matt Hancock was seen as a promising and rising minister. We even talked about him as a future Prime Minister. Then everything went wrong. Under the weight of heavy decisions, he yielded. I’m probably the only one who feels some sympathy. Here it is.

Containment is a hopelessly complex issue. There are those who think it should have been much more drastic: others who think we should have followed the Swedish example. At first I wrote that the answer to Covid should be Cohit: common sense, herd immunity and testing. I wonder. To some extent, Rishi Sunak’s ‘eat out to help’ initiative was an attempt to ease the burden of lockdown. Maybe it was a mistake. But due to the confinement, the economy has suffered. “Working from home” is still often an understatement. University students and schoolchildren have been hit hard. In many cases, there will be lasting damage to their education – and to their general well-being.

Suppose the confinement was less severe. How many more people would have died?

Could anyone find a plausible answer? How should the additional deaths be weighed against those who suffered the consequences of the lockdown? When it comes to human life, there is an obvious reluctance to think actuarially. But if such calculations could be made, it would be interesting to see the answers.

Then there is medicine. When it comes to vaccinations, Britain’s record is good, thanks in part to that uncontroversial figure that is Dominic Cummings. The vaccine was available. But it had not been subjected to the normal rigors of security testing. I am sure it was Cummings who persuaded the Prime Minister to ignore the doubters and move on. If so, Cummings should be forgiven for the strange trip to Barnard Castle. Kate Bingham also played a vital role in the vaccination program. Another civil servant of the highest caliber, she should be recalled to state service. What if we asked her to sort our universities? That said, she might have a rival. Her husband is Jesse Norman, a man of great ability. He was sacked by Boris Johnson, in the same reshuffle which saw the promotion of Nadine Dorries. Enough said. He was a Prime Minister who could always be relied upon to put the ‘ass’ in asinine (using ‘ass’ in the British or American sense – or both).

But there are other medical issues. Early on, many of the poor living on the sidewalks of Indian cities were driven out and ordered to return to their home villages. It is not pleasant to think of the suffering they would have endured during the journey, probably on foot, with little food along the way. One would have assumed that this would have triggered millions of Typhoid Marys on the Indian countryside. That doesn’t seem to have happened. For what?

Closer to home, we also have poor people living on the streets. There is a Roman Catholic priest, Father Alexander Sherbrooke, who provides food and relief to many people in his parish, St Patrick’s, Soho Square. (Needless to say, he doesn’t neglect spirituality and faith.) During the lockdown, he tried to follow the rules, and the recipients arguably complied as well as the residents of No. 10.

But there is a mystery. In the nature of things, many of these homeless people have weakened immune systems: HIV, alcohol, drugs, general neglect. One would have assumed that they would be particularly vulnerable. Yet Father Alexander is not aware of any Covid cases. Some would argue that there is a link between poverty in England and India. Alexander spent a few years working with Mother Teresa, now Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She is in her intercessory prayers. Could his parish be under his protection?

Since few of us wish to be accused of superstition, there is a possible explanation based on natural causes. The poor of Soho and the even poorer Indians trudging the long way home have one thing in common. They both live outdoors. Is it protection against Covid?

There are many questions and it would be useful to be able to answer them quickly. It seems unlikely. A large number of Covid victims, including loved ones, will want their day on the witness stand. They will not lack lawyers to assist them, pro bono of course. But none of this will help us deal with a future pandemic. Nor is a detailed examination of Boris Johnson’s peccadilloes. It seems likely that leftists in the media will try to use Covid to attack the Sunak government. Boris will not object to being part of it, as long as it weakens Sunak. Bojo’s moral flaws go far beyond the odd, unruly party.

It is to be hoped that Lady Hallett will be able to focus her investigation on the big picture and the future, and that she will also manage to imagine what it must have been like for the decision makers. But there could also be an interim recommendation. At the start of any future pandemic, put a general in charge. At first, previous prime ministers urged Johnson to do just that. Good soldiers know how to make a quick assessment, improvise if necessary, give clear instructions and see to their execution: all the qualities necessary to face a crisis. But Boris was reluctant to take this opportunity. Unfortunately, he may not be so ineffective when it comes to undermining the new prime minister.

