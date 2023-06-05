Analysis: Crowded Republican race in 2024 helps pave way for Trump nomination





[1/5] Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder//File Photo

June 5 (Reuters) – A growing number of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination could pave the way for a victory for Donald Trump while setting up roadblocks for his main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, officials said. party members and strategists.

Republicans who fear Trump will be too polarizing to beat Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024 worry that if too many candidates enter the party contest they will split the anti-Trump vote. This would allow the former president to clinch the nomination, just as he did in similar circumstances in 2016.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum plan to enter the fray this week, pushing the number of challengers to frontrunner Trump into double digits.

Political analysts believe Trump can count on a hard core of supporters, who make up at least a third of Republican voters, to help secure his party’s nomination.

DeSantis is aggressively courting those voters, but few are expected to leave Trump. If DeSantis has any hope of becoming the Republican nominee, political analysts said, he must try to win over a significant portion of the other roughly 70% of voters who are up for grabs.

DeSantis must compete with a series of Republican rivals for those votes. Granted, many candidates are long shots who barely register in the opinion polls, but they can still hamper DeSantis’ efforts to build the coalition he needs to take on Trump.

“I’m very concerned that we seem to be making the same mistakes we made in 2016,” said Larry Hogan, a popular Republican former governor of Maryland and a fierce Trump critic.

Hogan seriously considered facing Trump, but decided earlier this year not to enter the race because he feared a wide range of suitors could help the former president repeat his 2016 victory, when he defeated 17 major candidates.

“It is better for us to have a smaller field with a strong candidate or two rather than 10 or more people who do not attract attention, who are all in the single digits”, in opinion polls, said said Hogan in an interview.

“The only one benefiting at this point seems to be Donald Trump,” said Hogan, a moderate who wants the party to distance itself from Trump. “It’s the definition of insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”

Yet right now it’s essentially a two-man race.

Trump leads the field among potential Republican primary voters with 49% support and DeSantis next with 19%. There is a gaping chasm between the favorites and the rest of the pack: Pence has just 5% support, while former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has 4%, according to the latest Reuters/ Ipsos conducted in May.

Others barely register. Christie only backs him at 1%, as does US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, while former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said in April, has 0%.

WHY LONG SHOTS ALWAYS JUMP IN

A casual observer might wonder why candidates with such low poll numbers enter a race that already has a clear favorite from the start.

“Most come in because they really think they have a chance of winning the nomination,” said Tennessee Republican National Committee member Oscar Brock.

Some know they can’t win, said John Feehery, a Republican strategist, but they could be aiming for a cabinet post, or hoping to join the eventual nominee’s ticket as running mate, or simply seeking 15 minutes of fame to secure a book deal.

Long shots have also come out of nowhere to win past nomination fights, Feehery noted, including Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Trump, who voted just 4% when he announced his candidacy in June 2015.

Many may also have decided to enter the 2024 race due to the perceived vulnerabilities of the front two, Feehery said. Trump faces potential indictments for withholding classified documents and seeking to overturn the 2020 election results, while DeSantis tries to regain his footing after losing ground in opinion polls.

“These candidates striving to be the alternative are seeing DeSantis keep stumbling and fumbling. And they’re like, ‘Well, why couldn’t that be me? ‘” said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump.

Perhaps with one eye on the field soon to expand, DeSantis finally began to hit back at Trump on the campaign trail last week after weathering a wave of attacks from his former ally for months.

Reporting by Tim Reid in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Laconia, New Hampshire, editing by Ross Colvin and Grant McCool

