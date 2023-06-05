China hits new high on indoctrination





Chinese President Xi Jinping. Reuters.

China’s Foreign Ministry released the results of its study session on “Xi Jinping’s Thought on Diplomacy,” which, among other things, focused on improving the country’s ability to cope to external risks in its next diplomatic step. The latest report, part of the ongoing thematic education campaign to unify Party thought, was released amid strained relations between China and the United States on almost all fronts, from the military , Taiwan and the South China Sea, technology and human rights. . The study result emphasized parameters such as the central theory of Xi’s thought, the general trend of global developments, and building a community with a shared future for mankind. Related Articles China builds ‘new link road’ near Niti Pass in LAC Russia and China set to sign bilateral agreements despite Western criticism Basic theory of thought XJP Part of the report consisted of the central theory of XJP (Xi Jinping) Thought which states that the party leadership is the soul of Chinese diplomacy and that said diplomacy should “uphold the socialist path”. He went on to say that China’s systemic advantage is overall party coordination and the culture of the ministry should be loyal to the party. General trend of world development The report’s result also emphasized the overall trend of global development, saying China’s leaders have long formulated guidelines based on “scientific” assessments of global trends, of which Mao’s trend was war and revolution and for Deng it was peace and economic development. Series of opportunities, risks and challenges According to the report’s finding, for Xi, the world has entered a period of turmoil and change not seen in the past 100 years and presented a series of strategic opportunities, risks and challenges as well. as unpredictable factors for China’s developments. These changes include scientific and technological breakthroughs in materialistic substructures as well as shifts in the balance of power with the rise of the East and the decline of the West as well as the rise of anti-globalization, protectionism and unilateralism. The result reiterated Xi’s core concept of “Building a community with a shared future for mankind”, the core of which is the “Five Worlds” which include the World of Enduring Peace, Universal Security, Common Prosperity, ‘Openness and Inclusion and Cleanliness and Beauty. The report also cites Xi’s achievements over the past decade, including “brilliant head-of-state diplomacy”, the establishment of official relations with more than 10 countries and more than 70 new strategic partners as well as the blossoming of Sino-Russian relations, creating a “tone of friendly cooperation” with the EU and making inroads with ASEAN, Central Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the islands of the Pacific. The report follows Xi’s April order for senior officials to prepare a new ‘thematic education’ program to instill ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ in the minds of Beijing cadres down to the country’s grassroots level. , which includes more than 2,800 people at the county level. areas. With contributions from agencies Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/xi-jinping-thought-on-diplomacy-china-scales-new-high-in-indoctrination-12693872.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos