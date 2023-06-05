Effendi Gazali: People are still waiting for Jokowi’s sign of support for who in 2024 presidential election





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Political communication expert Effendi Gazali believes that some people still want to see signs of support for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2024 presidential election. This refers to the findings of Indonesian Political Indicators Survey of Satisfaction with Presidential Performance and Preferences. Voters in the group are satisfied with Jokowi mapun Jokowi-Ma’ruf voters in 2019 which were released on Sunday (4/6/2023) yesterday. Based on a survey of Jokowi-Ma’ruf voters as well as those who are happy with Jokowi, they are nearly evenly split to choose between Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto. “On the other hand, when it comes to satisfaction with Pak Jokowi and the results of the 2019 elections, we still want to see the signals from Pak Jokowi, although of course those signals are more about things that don’t. are not transmitted directly,” Effendi said as quoted by Youtube. Political indicator, Monday (5/6/2023). However, Effendi believes that what voters expect are more implicit signs, starting with the way and attitude of Jokowi to assess one of the candidates. “Gestures that are smiling in nature or perhaps not complaining. Third, there are billboards (juxtaposing Jokowi) that’s also a sign, or no comment also a signal,” Effendi said. Effendi also believes that some parties will continue to discuss President Jokowi’s candidacy for the presidential election. Also, the former governor of DKI Jakarta had mentioned this issue some time before. “sunday – sunday or not, raise two legs or not, because of what? it turns out that both in the context of the previous election and the satisfaction of the current performance of Pak Jokowi, it is still divided between the two people (Ganjar and Prabowo) and tends to be liked more by Mr. Prabowo today today,” he said. However, he hopes that Jokowi’s political preferences will not take effect until the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates have been officially registered with the General Election Commission (KPU). He also hopes that this support does not violate borders as head of state. “Until later, there is a presidential or vice-presidential candidate who has been registered, the incumbent usually immediately uses his rights to support the campaign legally, as long as he is not outside of the campaign period, as long as he does not use state facilities,” he said. In the survey, it is known that the eligibility votes of Ganjar and Prabowo are relatively balanced in the group of citizens satisfied with the performance of President Jokowi, namely 39.2% for Ganjar and 37.6% for Prabowo. While in the less or dissatisfied vote, Prabowo was also chosen by the highest audience with 40.4%. The Political Indicators survey was conducted May 26-30, 2023 using a random telephone method for 1,230 responses. Margin of error the survey estimated 2.9 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.

