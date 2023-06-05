Asad Qaiser says he supports party, is in touch with Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said Monday that he supports the party and is currently in contact with President Imran Khan.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly made the remarks as he arrived at a court in Islamabad to attend a hearing in a case related to vandalism outside the court complex in the federal capital.

Qaiser’s status was unclear with confusion over whether or not he left the party after former PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairman Pervez Khattak announced he was leaving party posts in a joint presser during which the former president also sat but remained silent. Khattak cited the May 9 chaos as the reason for his decision.

A number of PTI leaders resigned from the party, condemning the violence that took place that day in which government and military installations were also attacked by enraged supporters.

Addressing the press conference in Islamabad, the former defense minister said it was difficult for him to continue serving as chairman of the KP branch of the party amid the current political crisis.

Khattak said he would announce the future course of action after consulting his friends and party colleagues.

Asked about his current status today, Asad Qaiser said, “I am with Tehreek-e-Insaf and in contact with the PTI Chairman.”

Another reporter questioned him to ask whether Jahangir Tareen – who is currently forming a new political party made up mainly of PTI defectors – has contacted him or not, the PTI leader replied, saying “no contact with Jahangir Tareen”.

Qasier insisted he was with PTI when pressed on Fawad Chauhdry’s claim. The former information minister and party spokesman claimed to have contacted Qaiser and other party leaders.

Earlier in the day, former PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said Tareen had not contacted him but added that Fawad maintains regular contact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/05-Jun-2023/asad-qaiser-says-he-stands-by-pti-is-in-contact-with-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos