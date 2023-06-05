Erdogans gas giveaway helps cool inflation ahead of policy restart





(Bloomberg) – Inflation in Turkey slowed to the lowest since 2021 as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered on his promise to give free natural gas to households last month, a move ahead of the election that prompted him to reorganize its economic team. Bloomberg’s Most Read Erdogan’s promise before two rounds of voting in May was emblematic of the idiosyncratic approach he has taken for years to lead the $900 billion economy. This means gas prices for households were recorded at zero last month by the statistics service TurkStat, which assigns fuel a weight of just under 3% in the consumer price basket. Consumer prices rose 39.6% in May from a year earlier, slightly less than expected and from 43.7% the previous month, data showed on Monday. On a monthly basis, inflation was close to zero for the first time in four years. Although annual inflation has slowed for a seventh straight month since peaking at nearly 86% in October, the relief for households is unlikely to last as the Turkish currency comes under heavy pressure to depreciate and trade already at record highs. The pound extended its losses and weakened more than 1% after the data was released, trading at 21.1662 to the dollar at 11:13 a.m. Istanbul. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has worsened its forecast for the currency and sees it at 28 to the greenback in 12 months. And a sign that cost pressures are still high, underlying inflation, which excludes volatile elements, accelerated in May and reached an annual rate of 46.6%, against 45.5% in April. Erdogan, who won a runoff just over a week ago, is reorganizing his cabinet to win back investor confidence after years of unorthodox policies. Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s new treasury and finance minister, said on Sunday that the main objective would be to fight inflation on a rational basis. The story continues Read more: Erdogan hires market veteran Simsek as finance minister Simsek, who served as deputy prime minister and finance minister in Erdogan’s previous cabinets, is a former Merrill Lynch strategist respected by investors for his defense of the mainstream economy. What Bloomberg Economics says… Although partial utility discounts will continue, we expect government policies and central banks to loosen monetary policy, both of which are fueling inflationary pressures, to see the inflation rate return above 40% by the end of the year. Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to read more. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank refrained from tightening monetary policy in the face of soaring inflation and lowered interest rates to well below zero when adjusted for prices. The next pricing meeting is scheduled for June 22. Societe Generale SA analysts said they expect a 650 basis point hike from the central bank this month, followed by two back-to-back half-percentage-point hikes in July and August to lift the index. benchmark at 25% against 8.5% currently. We expect Simseks’ appointment to lead to an overhaul of monetary policy in Turkey, SocGen analysts including Marek Drimal said in a report last Friday. The new monetary policy will aim to curb domestic credit expansion and rebuild the country’s foreign exchange reserves depleted by pre-election intervention. –With help from Joel Rinneby. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

