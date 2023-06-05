UP BJP campaign to make ‘Modi Mitras’ among Muslims





Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh is now launching a new campaign in which it will try to convince Muslims to become ‘Modi Mitra’ (Friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi). This ambitious pre-election campaign aims to mobilize the minority community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The campaign, proposed to be led by the state BJP Minority Morcha, will cover UP’s 29 Lok Sabha seats – including the 14 constituencies that the saffron party was unable to win in the 2019 parliamentary elections. The other 15 seats including Moradabad, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Balrampur, Ghazipur, Bareilly, Rampur, Azamgarh, Baghpat and Meerut are said to be those with a large population of Muslim voters. This will also include Rampur and Azamgarh, which the BJP incidentally won in the indirect polls held last year. BJP Morcha minority leader Kunwar Basit Ali said the campaign was launched as part of the “Mahasampark Abhiyan” (Mass Contact Campaign), the month-long campaign, signifying the completion of the reign of nine years of the BJP in the Center under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minority front will address the influential class among Muslims to make them “Modi Mitras”, so that the message and policies of the BJP government will be better disseminated among the minorities. Sources said Morcha planned to highlight how the various social welfare programs launched under Modi’s leadership have benefited minorities. Ali said nearly 4.5 million Muslims have benefited from various programs including Prime Minister Awas Yojana, construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat mission and free gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana. Moreover, he said, about 2 crore of Muslim population benefited from the free ration program which was launched at the time of the pandemic. He said the Morcha would also urge beneficiaries from the Muslim community to send letters to Modi expressing their “gratitude” to the government. La Morcha also plans to broadcast Yoga Day programs scheduled for June 21 in madrasas and communities practicing “Sufism”. Ali said Morcha would seek to establish a dialogue with Sufis to build support for the BJP. The BJP has reached out to the Muslim community in its deft attempt to blunt the aggression of the opposition, essentially the Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh Yadav which has positioned itself against the BJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/up-bjp-campaign-to-make-modi-mitras-among-muslims-2607092/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos