Trump critics warn of deep decline in rule of law if he wins second term | donald trump





As Donald Trump begins another campaign for the presidency, his extremist rhetoric and lies about the 2020 election signal that in a second term, Trump would try to thwart the rule of law in the Justice Department and other agencies. in order to expand his power and attack critics.

Former DoJ officials, some Republicans and academics say that if Trump becomes the Republican nominee and wins re-election in 2024, he would most likely appoint officials who reflexively do his bidding, target dissidents he sees as part of the Deep State and would mount zealous efforts to curb independent agencies.

Donald Ayer, former Deputy Attorney General in the George H.W. Bush administration, told the Guardian: Of all the many reasons why Donald Trump’s candidacy should be rejected out of hand, none is more important than his utter contempt. for the rule of law, the idea that we are a society governed by rules and not by the will of a single person.

Ayer said: It’s hard to imagine what would happen to our legal system if Trump became president again.

During his first term, aided by Attorney General William Barr, who pretended to believe in impartial justice, Trump was still able to grossly abuse the Justice Department as a political campaign tool, do favors to his friends and seriously undermining the separation of powers.

There would be no questionable adults in the room of a second Trump DoJ. Beyond pardons for Jan. 6 criminals and politically motivated prosecutions, one can expect a broader set of abuses aimed at securing his autocratic rule.

Trump has given many hints about what he would do in a second term, many of which suggest he will become more extreme than in his previous four years in office.

Following his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump falsely claimed the election was rigged and, with the help of key allies, attempted to overturn results in several states that Biden had won. Separately, after leaving office, Trump retained classified documents. These actions by Trump have sparked federal and state criminal investigations, which could lead to charges against him and others in the coming months. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in all of these matters.

At campaign stops in Texas, New Hampshire and elsewhere, Trump demonized critics, including prosecutors leading these criminal probes, and spoke of the investigations in terms of conspiracy.

At a March rally in Waco, Texas, Trump lashed out at thugs and criminals who corrupt our justice system before slamming prosecutors and investigators. Grimly, he warned the crowd: When they chase me, they chase you.

He said: Together we face some of the most threatening forces and most vicious adversaries our people have ever seen, some of them from within.

As part of his grim Waco message, Trump added: Either the Deep State destroys America or we destroy the Deep State. One of the targets of Trump’s ire has been Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who earlier this year charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments he made. he allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2016.

Similarly, at the CNN town hall in New Hampshire in early May, Trump doubled down on his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. He also appeared to glorify the mob of loyalists who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which resulted in the deaths of nine police officers and others.

In an appeal to his base, Trump said if re-elected he would be willing to pardon many of the protesters involved in the insurgency during Joe Bidens’ congressional certification. He even called January 6 a beautiful day.

Given these comments on the campaign trail and his past performance in office, Trump’s critics say a second term would mean little, if any, checks on Trump’s impulsive behavior and that he would surround himself with flexible allies. .

Donald Trump has no respect for our institutions, former DoJ Inspector General Michael Bromwich told The Guardian. There is no better proof of this general truth than his attitude towards the Department of Justice. He thinks it should be the political tool of the White House, which should target its enemies and be lenient with its friends.

Bromwich noted that Trump’s choices of Barr and Jeff Sessions as attorneys general ultimately disappointed him, as there came a time for the two of them when they couldn’t go as far as Trump needed.

If Trump is re-elected, we can expect a rapid and deep decline in the rule of law, Bromwich said. Upper levels of the DoJ would be staffed with election deniers; there would be a mass exodus of talented career personnel from every division of the DoJ; and a large number of January 6 insurgents would be pardoned. After four more years, the Department of Justice as we know it would be in tatters.

Bromwich also pointed out that Trump does not believe in any type of oversight, whether conducted by Congress or inspectors general, and that voters should expect total resistance to any congressional oversight and firing of IGs who have dared to do their job by unearthing waste, fraud, abuse and misconduct.

Steven Levitsky, a Harvard government professor and co-author of How Democracies Die, said Trump was an even more extreme candidate now than he was during his previous campaign.

It’s pretty clear that Trump will become a more dangerous figure than in 2016. He had no desire to uphold the rule of law then. He viewed the state as subordinate to his own will, much like a tinplate dictator. He came as an authoritative figure but without a plan, Levitsky said.

Trump has filled his administration mostly with conservatives anxious not to break the law. They provided some resistance. The officials and people he appointed curbed his wildest instincts. Now he is more angry and determined to get revenge. Trump has people he wants to prosecute, as well as the so-called deep state. Hes going to be a lot more careful in the people he appoints. Trump has a much more authoritarian plan.

John Kelly, former Trump chief of staff, at the White House in October 2018. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The prospect of a more authoritarian President Trump scares other critics who say his conduct during his first term was, at least in part, controlled by conservative figures such as his ex-chief of staff John Kelly and the former Secretary of State Rex. Tillerson. Notably, both have voiced their opposition to Trump since leaving their posts.

Kelly told the Washington Post that Trump’s pardon promises for Jan. 6 rioters were unsurprising: All those people who tried to overthrow the election, that’s exactly what he wanted them to do. . He cannot turn his back on the people who tried to save him in the election, he said.

Trump has shown other troubling signs, including allying himself with some of the most extreme Republican figures. One such person is Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who tried to help Trump reverse his loss to Biden. In late May, Trump used his Truth Social media platform to attack the GOP-controlled Texas House for impeachment of Paxton for corruption and other alleged misconduct. Ex-president called impeachment of Paxtons work of radical left Democrats and Rinos [Republicans in name only].

In another sweeping Truth Social article shared in late May, Trump promised that on his first day in office he would issue an executive order to rescind the birthright of U.S. citizenship, a right guaranteed in the 14th Amendment.

Former GOP House member Charlie Dent told the Guardian he believes Trump will adopt more leadership through executive orders when re-elected and use his powers to perform executive actions and ignore powers and prerogatives of Congress.

Dent predicted that in a second term Trump would load his administration with sycophants, unlike the first term, adding that the types of conservatives Trump had exploited before, such as Defense Secretary James Mattis and Kelly, would be gone.

Trump will surround himself with people who would be reluctant to restrain his worst impulses, he said.

Conservative lawyer George Conway also issued dire warnings about a second Trump presidency.

He will manipulate the levers of government to help himself personally and pursue his enemies, Conway said. It will transform our government into a third world government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/05/trump-criticis-doj-rule-of-law-second-term The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos