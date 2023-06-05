Between Trump tariffs and Biden sanctions, China loses share of US imports





New data reveals China’s share of low-cost U.S. imports from Asia will soon fall below 50% for the first time in more than a decade as Western companies relocate operations outside of China, as reported by the FinancialTimes. According to the annual relocation index from Kearney, a Chicago-based management consulting firm, U.S. efforts to reduce dependence on China and the preference of price-sensitive U.S. buyers are pushing trade toward cheaper alternatives in Asia. The United States and China are each other’s major trading partners. According to the Kearney Reshoring Index, based on US trade data, Chinese products accounted for 50.7% of US imports of manufactured goods from Asian countries last year. This percentage fell by almost 70% in 2013. While Chinese exports have declined, the Kearney Index shows that imports from Vietnam have doubled over the past five years and tripled over the past decade. India, Taiwan and Malaysia also contributed a larger share of Asian products consumed by Americans. The relocation of manufacturing out of China was initially driven by protectionist tariffs on goods during the Trump era, as well as labor shortages in China that drove up wages and costs. Under the Biden administration, trade segregation between the United States and China has accelerated. The administration has pursued an economic security agenda amid tensions over various issues, including advanced semiconductor technology and Beijing’s threats against Taiwan. The implementation of new U.S. laws, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act, further contributed to increased investment out of China to the United States and Mexico, particularly in the manufacturing of semiconductors and electric vehicle (EV) batteries. These laws provide subsidies to incentivize chipmakers to relocate their operations. Container volumes also point to a shift in U.S. imports from low-cost Asian markets, dragging China down. According to logistics technology firm Descartes, China’s share of total U.S. container imports fell from its peak of 42.2% in February a year earlier to 31.6% in March a year earlier. course. However, as the Chinese economy reopens from pandemic controls, its share has since risen again. During the period from February 2022 to April 2023, the shares of India and Thailand increased slightly to 4.1% and 3.8% respectively. A study conducted by Deutsche Bank in 2019 looked at 719 products for which the United States relied on China. The study revealed that 95% of these products could come from other Asian countries. The remaining 38 items were mostly composed of chemicals and related products, according to the report. Also read: White House destroys China’s semiconductor ambitions, one policy at a time

