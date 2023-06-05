Sunak WhatsApp mistake gave Boris an opportunity, warns ex-No10 chief

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Rishi Sunak made a big mistake by blocking the publication of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps, giving the former prime minister a chance to profit from a divisive line, a Tory peer has warned.

Gavin Barwell, former chief of staff No 10, said Mr Sunak was wrong to take legal action against the Covid inquiry because it had raised suspicions about the government’s real motives to protect the posts.

The impression you get is that Boris enjoys making life harder for Sunak, Lord Barwell said The Independent.

Johnson’s allies claimed Mr Sunak was refusing to deliver messages for fear of showing conspiracies against the former prime minister or embarrassing details about former chancellors’ Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

A Johnson ally told theMail on Sunday: What is Rishi hiding? Is he plotting against Boris with Dominic Cummings? Is it because he himself broke the confinement rules? Or is he concerned that his Eat Out to Help Out program has resulted in a significant number of deaths?

Lord Barwell, former chief of staff to Theresa Mays, dismissed the psychodrama of Johnson’s camps, but added: If there’s anything in the WhatsApps that Johnson knows will be embarrassing for Sunak, I don’t know.

The Tory peer said he believed the government’s legal action was driven as much by civil servants as by politicians, but warned that the perception that Mr Sunak and other ministers may have something to hide was detrimental.

It’s not a great look for government, clearly, Lord Barwell said. If you think about those lost loved ones, it’s not going to inspire confidence in them.

And for some lockdown skeptics, people like [broadcaster] Julia Hartley-Brewer, they can say this confirms that it’s all establishment couture. So if it increases skepticism, that’s pretty damaging.

The senior curator added: It seems like a political mistake to get into this row. The best way for Sunak to handle it is to supply what she needs on demand. Trust the President of the Survey [Lady Hallett] and let her continue.

Rishi Sunak is criticized for his decision to block Covid investigation requests ” height=”5369″ width=”8053″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6708%"/> Rishi Sunak is criticized for his decision to block Covid investigation requests (PENNSYLVANIA)

Robert Kerslake, the former Civil Service chief, also warned the furor was ripe for exploitation by Mr Johnson who upped the ante on Friday by forwarding unredacted messages from May 2021 directly to Lady’s team Halletts.

The former cabinet secretary said The Independent: This is turning into an internal dispute within the Conservative Party. Boris may well see it as a way to create a dividing line between himself and Sunak, it could work to his advantage if Sunak is seen as the blocker.

As the row escalated, a Whitehall source told the Mail on Sunday: The government has taken a judge to court to keep the messages of other ministers secret. For what? What is Team Sunak trying to hide? The cover-up office is a shambles and it’s only a matter of time before heads roll.

But a source close to Mr Sunak saidThe Independent: This is total rubbish as you can see on theTelegraphs lockdown, Rishi Sunak barely uses WhatsApp.

Asked about claims by Johnson’s allies and whether Mr Sunak was trying to cover up plots against Mr Johnson, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News: No, the problem here is… should – give you elements of the investigation that have absolutely nothing to do with Covid.

Mr Jenrick said it was neither sensible nor reasonable to share information unrelated to Covid and suggested a compromise was always possible, despite judicial review. I hope this can be resolved even before the case goes to court, he added.

Boris Johnson is still entitled to taxpayer-funded legal aid ” height=”2217″ width=”3325″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6767%"/> Boris Johnson is still entitled to taxpayer-funded legal aid (PENNSYLVANIA)

The latest row comes when it emerged Cabinet Office lawyers told Mr Johnson that taxpayer-funded legal aid would stop being available if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission.

The former prime minister has vowed to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office. THESunday timedetailed a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to Mr Johnson warning that he could lose legal support if he tried to undermine the Government’s position.

Mr Jenrick told Skys Sophy Ridge Sunday that Mr Johnson was still free to do whatever he wanted. There’s absolutely no sense the government will limit what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you’re using taxpayers’ money you obviously need to make sure you’re using it appropriately.

The dispute escalated when a lawyer representing the bereaved families warned that the cost of the legal inquiry launched by the Sunak government could be around 500,000.

Elkan Abrahamson, a lawyer who represents the Covid Bereaved Families Group, said The Independent that the cost of the government’s legal action could well reach six figures.

Based on previous court reviews he has been involved in, where the cost of single-candidate companies may be 30,000, Mr Abrahamson said. If you cost in court time and Johnson charges if he was attached to the proceedings, that could be as high as 500,000.

Mr Sunak is coming under increasing pressure over his own role in key Covid-era decisions, such as Eat Out to Help Out to boost the hospitality sector after the first lockdown.

Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a member of the government’s Sage committee, said Eat Out to Help Out was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money.

The former adviser saidThe Observerthe August 2020 scheme to give Britons a discount for eating in restaurants and pubs was never discussed with scientists.

Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice UK said The Independent that Mr Sunak should stop trying to protect himself and hand over his own WhatsApps so that crucial pandemic decisions, including the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, can be reviewed.