Message from President Jokowi to SEA Games 2023 bonus recipients





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo advised all SEA Games bonus recipients to use the bonus money as a long-term investment. “I command, I entrust this bonus to make the best use of it especially for long term investment, do not buy luxury goods which are not useful”, President Jokowi said when giving the bonuses to the athletes, coaches and assistant coaches of the 2023 season. SEA Games worth a total of IDR 289 billion on the front page of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday. Also Read: SEA Games Athletes and Coaches Receive IDR 289 Billion Bonuses from Government The president said that if the bonus money is used for investments or assets with high investment value in the medium and long term, the value will continue to increase. “If you buy a car now, next year it will be sold for half (of its value). The difference is in investment and not in investment. I leave it there because the fight of the brothers is still long,” said he declared. On this occasion, the President expressed his appreciation for the medals won at the SEA Games in Cambodia which far exceeded the target set. “I think the bonus will be really big. We have calculated that the total is Rs 289 billion. Athletes, coaches, assistant coaches are all given,” Jokowi said. Also Read: PBVSI Offers 2023 SEA Games Volleyball National Team Bonus For your information, Indonesia aims to win 69 gold medals, but in fact, they managed to get 87 gold medals plus 80 silver medals and 109 bronze medals. What is surprising, Jokowi said, is that one of the women’s basketball teams has never won gold in 64 years, but at the last SEA Games they won gold. There was also the men’s floor hockey team and the women’s cricket team which won gold medals for the first time, as well as the national football team which won gold after 32 years. “I think people are currently very happy and proud of the leap in winning gold medals (87 medals). On behalf of the people, the people, the nation, the country, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the struggle of my brothers and sisters, all the medalists, athletes, coaches, assistant coaches, companions and everyone who worked hard to achieve this,” he said.

