Congratulations on the new Foreign Minister of Trkiyes, Fidan

Trkiyes’ new foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, was showered with congratulations over the weekend by his counterparts around the world on his appointment to the post after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was sworn in in Ankara and unveiled his new cabinet. .

Congratulating Fidan on his appointment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he looked forward to continuing to work with the Turkish Foreign Ministry as valuable NATO allies and partners.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wished him success in this honorable post, expressing his confidence that the ties of brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan and Trkiye would be further strengthened.

In a subsequent telephone conversation, Bayramov and Fidan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, and Bayramov invited Fidan to visit Azerbaijan, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Tahsin Erturulolu of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also sent his best wishes to Fidan. He took to Twitter to express his belief that the two leaders would continue to work with determination to advance their national causes.

Joining in the congratulations, Estonian Margus Tsahkna underlined the alliance between his country and Trkiye. Tsahkna wrote that Trkiye is our ally, and we look forward to working with you.

Catherine Colonna in France said: See you soon to continue Franco-Turkish cooperation, peace and regional stability, global issues and dialogue in NATO. His message underscored the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office of Ukraine, expressed his gratitude to Fidan for its commitment to establishing lasting peace in the region. He underlined their close friendship and the close ties between Ukraine and Trkiye.

Looking forward to working together and further developing the strategic partnership between our two friendly nations, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, also wrote.

Likewise, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom congratulated Fidan and expressed his expectation of good cooperation between their countries.

Cuba’s Bruno Rodriguez was also among the Fidans counterparts to send congratulations.

I extend my warm congratulations and best wishes in his new role to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Trikiye. I reaffirm the will to continue to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, he wrote on Twitter.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted the friendly relations between Rome and Ankara and the two countries’ strategic partnership within NATO and the Mediterranean in his message to Fidan.

We are ready to work together to tackle global challenges, he said.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who represented his country at President Erdoans’ inauguration ceremony on Saturday, said on Twitter: Congratulations Hakan Fidan on your appointment as Trkiye’s Foreign Minister. Looking forward to working together to deepen the Romania-Trkiye strategic partnership, make the Black Sea peaceful, prosperous and resilient, and strengthen NATO!

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also congratulated Fidan on Twitter: I sincerely congratulate my brother Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister. We had many close encounters. He is a professional and shrewd diplomat.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar congratulated Fidan on his appointment: I look forward to working to strengthen relations between India and Trikiye.

Cooperation and strengthening links

Congratulating Fidan on his appointment, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said, “I look forward to our cooperation and the strengthening of ties between the Netherlands and Trkiye to address common challenges.”

Similarly, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who visited Ankara and attended President Erdoan’s inauguration ceremony on Saturday, took to Twitter to share a photo taken with Fidan during the ceremony. .

He sent his sincere congratulations to the new senior diplomat Trkiyes and expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation between their countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he looked forward to working closely with Fidan to take the Pakistan-Trkiye strategic partnership to ever higher levels.

His feelings were shared by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who expects fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

Congratulations to Hakan Fidan on his new appointment as Foreign Minister, looking forward to our future cooperation confirming our strong relations with Croatia and Trikiye, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Twitter.

Irishman Micheal Martin wrote: Congratulations Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Trkiye’s new Foreign Minister. I look forward to continued strong cooperation on the common challenges facing our countries.

Also conveying her congratulations to Fidan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: I count on you and look forward to working with you with the aim of advancing Turkish-German relations and addressing the major challenges we face. face as partners in these difficult times.

Expressing his sincere congratulations to Fidan on his appointment, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he looked forward to continuing the close EU-Turkey partnership and working together.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly congratulated Fidan on his appointment, adding on Twitter: Trkiye and the UK are tackling terrorist threats and working side by side in NATO. I look forward to working together and deepening our friendship.

Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency (MI6) and former ambassador to Trkiye, also tweeted in Turkish, saying: I wish my friend and former colleague success in his new post. Congratulations and good luck, Minister!

Moore, who considers Fidan a close friend, suffered a minor mishap on Twitter when he tagged a fake account of the Turkish minister in his post.

Oh shit, it’s embarrassing, but my feelings are real even though the story is a parody, Moore later said.

Born in Ankara in 1968, Fidan graduated from the Army Signal School and the Army Language School. He completed a significant part of his university studies during his service in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

During his NATO assignment overseas, Fidan earned undergraduate degrees in political science and management from the University of Maryland, followed by master’s and doctoral degrees from the Department of International Relations. from Bilkent University.

After his service at TSK, Fidan focused on academic life and taught international relations courses at Hacettepe and Bilkent universities in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Fidan has held critical foreign and security policy positions in state institutions.

He served as Deputy Undersecretary for Foreign and Security Policy in the Prime Ministry and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). In addition, he served as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Special Representative of the Prime Minister and Special Representative of the President.

After briefly acting as deputy undersecretary, Fidan was promoted in 2010 to head the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), where he presided over key periods such as the reconciliation process with the terrorist group PKK and the aftermath. of the July 15 coup attempt.