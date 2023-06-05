White House official says Biden will meet Xi Jinping ‘at some point’





FOLLOWING Small plane violates Washington airspace and crashes in Virginia 00:58

They transmit live images of the planet Mars 00:21

Planet Earth: Seven of the nine thresholds that allow human life on the planet are exhausted 01:18

They perform a penitential rite in front of an altar desecrated by a naked man in the Vatican 00:27

Mexican justice will not prevent the extradition to the United States of Rafael Caro Quintero 00:19

Woman finds bag of cocaine in hot dog she bought in New Mexico 00:21

Evening News 06-03

Evening News 06-03

A young woman is charged with theft, child neglect and arson in Florida 00:26

Fatal collision in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves one dead and nine injured 00:16

They arrest another of the alleged perpetrators of the shooting that injured nine at Hollywood Beach 00:26

This Colorado town saw its streets invaded by a huge tide of cows 00:21

Rafael Nadal undergoes surgery to cure his hip disease 00:19

Amazon agrees to pay $25 million after being accused of breaking children’s privacy law 02:06

Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14 seasons 00:27

Artificial intelligence replaces nearly 4,000 jobs in May 00:27

“He sexualized us from a very young age”: demonstration against Naasn Joaqun García in Los Angeles 00:56

Evening News 06/04

FBI to report to Congress on alleged bribe by Biden when he was vice president 00:32 A White House national security adviser told CNN he's sure Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will reach an agreement because both sides want their competition not to turn into a conflict.June 5, 2023

