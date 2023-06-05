Narendra Modi: JP Nadda meets ex-army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag as part of BJP’s mega outreach program





As part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) massive outreach programme, “Maha Jansampark Abhiyan”, the party’s national chairman, JP Nadda, met former army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag at the residence on Monday. of the latter at Gurugram, Haryana. The party launched the “Maha Jansampark” program at the end of nine years of BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Center on May 29. During his meeting, Nadda also handed over the booklet of achievements of 9 years of BJP government at the Center to Dalbir Singh Suhag. Dalbir Singh Suhag was the army chief when Indian Army special forces commandos carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads. Suhag was appointed in 5 Gorkha Rifles, an Indian Army infantry unit on June 16, 1974. He held many important positions throughout his career in the army. He had also served as a company commander during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. RECOMMENDEDSTORIES FOR YOU

He was appointed Army Chief by the UPA government on May 14, 2014. The next NDA government later confirmed the appointment. Suhag took over as army chief on July 31, 2014, succeeding General Bikram Singh. He retired on December 31, 2016. JP Nadda is due to meet Lt Gen (Retd) AS Lanba and Air Marshal (Retd) Shri Denzil Keelor ​​at Gurugram. The BJP national chairman will also publish a book on the work done by the Modi government over the nine years. The BJP plans to hold around 50 rallies across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half a dozen rallies. Narendra Modi was first sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and Prime Minister Modi was sworn into office for the second term on May 30, 2019.

