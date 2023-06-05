Gerindra ensures consultation with President Joko Widodo regarding candidates for Prabowo’s wife





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA–The Gerindra party will certainly consult President Joko Widodo before deciding who will be the companion of Prabowo Subianto in the presidential election contest of 2024 (Pilpres). Gerindra also confirmed that if elected President, Prabowo would continue the development program left by President Joko Widodo. This was revealed by the General Secretary (Secretary General) of the party Gerindra Ahmad Muzani. According to him, apart from consulting with the president, Prabowo will also communicate with academics, kiai and political parties that support Prabowo will also be consulted before making a decision. Read also : Last SMRC survey, Ganjar Pranowo surpasses Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan: 37.9% “Regarding the determination of the vice-presidential candidate, Pak Prabowo will consult with all the forces of the political parties supporting him, personalities, clerics, clerics, habaib, including the president,” Muzani said during his meeting at the PAN DPP office, South Jakarta. , Monday ( 5/6/2023). Muzani explained that Prabowo’s running mate must be able to work together to ensure the continuity of Jokowi’s leadership legacy. That’s why, if a running mate gets Jokowi’s endorsement, then Prabowo might choose that person. “Yes, I think Pak Prabowo will have discussions with all the personalities. With a president, it’s important because he’s a person whose legacy will be carried on,” he said. Earlier, Spokesperson for Gerindra Party election winner Budisatrio Djiwandono said that National Awakening Party (PKB) General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin is the strongest contender to become vice-presidential candidate. of Prabowo Subianto at present. Read also : Fauzi Baadila Embraces Heavy Duty and Leads Prabowo Subianto Volunteers to Win 2024 Presidential Election The PKB itself has so far offered Cak Imin to become Prabowo’s running mate in the upcoming presidential election of 2024. “It’s true, I think Gus Muhaimin is for me the strongest candidate to be Pak Prabowo’s running mate,” Budisatrio said while meeting at DPR Building, Senayan, Jakarta, as the reports Kompas.com. Budisatrio explained that Gerindra and PKB had mutually pledged to be together in the 2024 presidential election. Apart from this, Prabowo and Cak Imin, as general chairpersons of each political party, will also decide who becomes the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

